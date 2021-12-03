Official Competition Begins at Sebring International Raceway Thursday for the HSR Sebring Historics and HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour

Todd Treffert Continues Sebring Reign with Sixth-Straight Overall and GT Classic B.R.M. Endurance Challenge Win and Third HSR Classic RS Cup Victory in Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC

Tom McGlynn and Son Jimmy McGlynn Co-Drive 901 Shop No. 181 Porsche 914/6 to B.R.M. Endurance Challenge Vintage Victory

Pierce Marshall Wins Stoner Car Care Global GT Race in Matador Motorsports 2016 No. 63 Corvette C7.R

SEBRING, Florida (December 2, 2021) – A rapid-fire run of three-straight Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) feature races kicked-off the competition schedule Thursday at Sebring International Raceway for the HSR Sebring Historics and this weekend’s sixth running of HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour, Pistons and Props, presented by the Alan Jay Automotive Network.

The undeniable star or the day was Todd Treffert who continued his recent reign over Sebring International Raceway with two feature race wins Thursday in his Speedconcepts 1974 No. 141 Porsche 911 IROC prepared by the 901 Shop.

Treffert scored the overall and GT Classic (GTC) victories in the B.R.M. Endurance Challenge race and backed it up less than an hour later with another flag-to-flag triumph in the HSR Classic RS Cup race.

Combined with the season-opening HSR Spring Fling, Treffert has amassed a run of six-straight overall B.R.M. Endurance Challenge victories at Sebring the last few years. His Classic RS Cup win today was also his third straight victory at the Sebring Historics in the all-Porsche class series for 1970’s era 911 RS/RSR and IROC models.

Yves Scemama finished second overall and in GTC in the B.R.M. race in his 1974 No. 52 Porsche 911 IROC while Damon DeSantis and David Hinton completed the overall and GTC podiums in the 1974 No. 82 Porsche 911 RSR. Both the Scemama and DeSantis Porsches are prepared by Heritage Motorsports.

The Vintage class victory went to the family team of Tom McGlynn and his son Jimmy McGlynn in their No. 181 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop.

The McGlynns crossed the finish line just behind the GTC top-three and joined the other Vintage podium finishers in securing overall finishing positions four through six in the 31-car field.

Travis Engen finished second in Vintage and rounded out the overall top five in his GMT Racing 1962 No. 1 Lotus 23B. John Deford completed the Vintage podium while also taking sixth overall in his 1970 No. 57 Porsche 914/6 prepared by the 901 Shop.

Thursday’s other feature race winner was Pierce Marshall who topped a fast field of recently retired GT cars for the HSR Stoner Car Care Global GT victory in his Matador Motorsports 2016 No. 3 Corvette C7.R.

A pair of Porsches from Hairy Dog Grrrage secured the final two Stoner Car Care Global GT podium positions.

Cody Ware finished second in his 2017 No. 412 Porsche 991 Cup ahead of the team’s similar sister entry of Jason Krikorian in the No. 36 Porsche 991 Cup.

Thursday wrapped up with the season-ending Classic RS Cup race that saw Scooter Gabel and Mike Banz chase Treffert to the finish. Gabel finished second in the Alegra Motorsports 1973 No. 122 Porsche 911 while Banz came home third in his Heritage Motorsports 1974 No. 13 Porsche 911 RSR

Friday’s on-track HSR highlights at Sebring include the year-end one-hour HSR B.R.M. Historic/Prototype and GT Modern (GTM) Enduro, the first rounds of the season-ending HSR WeatherTech Sprint races, and the final Sasco Sports International/American Challenge race of 2021.

Another Friday highlight is the arrival of vintage airplanes that will be landing all morning at nearby Sebring Regional Airport. The traditional “Parade of Planes” from the airport to the Sebring competitor paddock is scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Detailed event information for the Classic Sebring 12 Hour and Sebring Historics, including weekend schedules and entry lists, is available at www.HSRRace.com.

Spectator tickets for the HSR Classic Sebring 12 Hour are available exclusively at Sebring International Raceway throughout the event.

