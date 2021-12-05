Is It Cheaper to Ship or Tow Your Race Car?

You only want to drive your race car on the track. So how do you get it from place to place? You could trust shipping it with one of the leading auto shipping companies, or you could tow it. One saves you time; the other saves you money. So, which is it going to be? Read on for the benefits and drawbacks of car shipping and towing.

Tow It

Towing is the clear winner if your primary concern is budget. First, you have lots of options for trailers and towing dollies. There are open and closed options, aluminum and steel construction, all manner of accessories. You can rent or buy a trailer or towing dolly for much less than paying to ship your race car. You can even rent or purchase enclosed or covered towing for cheaper than shipping in most cases. It all depends on your needs. Towing gives you better control of the situation, and you can stay with your race car. That may or may not be a good thing depending on your situation and finances. Towing certainly has its benefits, not least of which is it is the cheaper option.

Here are some reasons you might want to tow your race car:

Cost-effective: Towing is clearly the cheaper option.

Control: You never leave your race car.

Protection: You’re able to always watch and protect your race car.

That’s all well and good, but what about the responsibility of keeping track of and protecting your race car? It’s probably not a solo job, so you’ll have to find someone to help. In that case, you will likely need to pay or reimburse them in some way. Navigating will be difficult as well as parking. Not to mention you’ll be towing a race car across the country. That’s a big job, and not everyone can do it. You must consider wear and tear on your body as well as on the car.

Let’s look at some more of the downsides to towing your race car:

Responsibility: You are the sole person responsible for the safe transport of your race car.

Time and Energy: It’s a tiring and time-consuming task to tow a vehicle.

Road costs: You’ll have to spend on fuel, food, and lodging on the road.

Parking: You will have to find appropriate parking, which may require payment.

If you’re planning to rent a towing truck or SUV, keep those costs in mind, as well as the responsibility of caring for not one but two vehicles on a cross-country trip. You will need to keep all the paperwork in order and schedule a time to return your rentals. If you’re moving, don’t plan on using the moving van to tow your race car. Most companies won’t allow it.

Ship It

On the other hand, you could give up the responsibility and the hassle of dealing with cars on the road by hiring an auto shipping company. There are many reasons to ship your race car. You’re not going to drive it and put all those miles on it, ruin the tires, or risk a breakdown.

While towing your race car is cheaper in the short run, the benefits of shipping your race car might outweigh the benefits of a cheap ticket. Here are some of the factors that affect the price of your auto shipment:

Time of year

Open or enclosed transport

Distance traveled

Vehicle size

Depending on your situation, you may be able to lock in low rates from these companies by booking early and moving in the off-season. You may be eligible for other discounts as well, but you’ll have to compare quotes to get a real picture of what shipping your race car will cost.

While open transport is cheaper, it’s likely you’ll want to opt for the enclosed transport if you’re going the shipping route. While enclosed transport is the more expensive option, it’s also the better protection option for your race car. First, enclosed transport protects your race car from the elements and road debris. Second, your race car is not on display to tempt vandals and thieves.

Other factors that affect shipping are going to depend on where you are and where you’re going, and how busy the season is. These factors can be ascertained with a free quote from the auto transport company’s website. Shop around and get at least a few quotes before making your decision. These companies and carriers are in constant competition, and this reflects on their rates. Look for and ask about any discounts you may be eligible for.

Here are the upsides to shipping your vehicle:

No worries about road problems

Travel hassle-free

Extra insurance provided by the shipping company

If you’re looking for a money-saving option, shipping is not the way to go. While you reap extra benefits from shipping your car, there is no doubt you pay for the privilege. There are, of course, downsides to shipping your car:

Expensive

No control

Delays happen

If you hate having your race car out of your sight, this is probably not the option for you. Letting professionals take control of your race car and ship it for you may be asking too much. If you’re trying to save dollars, then shipping is going to be more expensive than towing every time.

You should still get a quote or two just to see what you’re up against. Once you tally your road costs, you may find that shipping is much easier for the price, and towing is not worth the savings.