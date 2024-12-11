AO Racing’s Spike the Dragon Ready to Soar with LMP2 Lineup

ST. CHARLES, Ill. (December 11, 2024) – AO Racing’s beloved dragon, Spike, is ready to spread his wings for his sophomore season in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. The team has unveiled an impressive driver lineup for its seven-race campaign, led by returning driver PJ Hyett in the distinctive purple-and-orange LMP2 machine. Four-time IMSA Champion Dane Cameron will join Hyett for the full-season effort, while Jonny Edgar and Christian Rasmussen round out the roster for endurance events, including the season-opening Rolex 24 At Daytona.

“We’ve been putting a lot of effort into elevating the level of competitiveness of our LMP2 program these last few months,” said Team Principal Gunnar Jeannette. “To have the reigning IMSA and ELMS champions joining us along with another Daytona winner from last year is very special. I can’t wait to see what PJ, Dane, Jonny, and Christian can accomplish in Spike at Daytona and for the 2025 season.”

AO Racing’s debut LMP2 season showed tremendous promise. Hyett earned an astonishing four pole positions in just seven races, more than any other driver in the series. Although PJ and Spike are still chasing their first win, the addition of Cameron’s wealth of experience provides a robust foundation to contend for the championship.

Jonny Edgar, fresh off a title-winning season with AO by TF in the European Le Mans Series, will bolster the team’s efforts in the Michelin Endurance Cup, which comprises five extended events. Meanwhile, reigning Rolex 24 At Daytona winner Christian Rasmussen will join the team for the iconic endurance race, completing a formidable driver lineup.

The 2025 LMP2 Championship calendar mirrors that of 2024, kicking off with the Rolex 24 At Daytona on January 25-26.

DRIVER QUOTES

PJ Hyett | Full Season

We have an outstanding team ready to let Spike soar for our second LMP2 season, I can’t wait for Daytona!

Dane Cameron | Full Season

I am excited to join AO Racing and Spike in 2025. I think that PJ and Gunnar are creating something really special with Spike and Rexy, making new sportscar fans every race. LMP2 looks to be extremely competitive but we have a great line-up and everything we need to succeed this season. The goal is to bring PJ and Spike their first IMSA wins and championship.

Jonny Edgar | Michelin Endurance Cup

I am very grateful for the opportunity to join AO for the endurance rounds of the 2025 IMSA season. It is a privilege to be a part of the team, and I am hoping to continue the success I had with AO by TF in ELMS this season. Having teammates with so much experience will be great for me to learn from, and I cannot wait to work with PJ, Dane, and Christian. We all have the same goal; to win races and the championship!

Christian Rasmussen |Rolex 24 At Daytona

I’m really excited about the chance to race with AO Racing for the 2025 Rolex 24 at Daytona. Winning in ’24 was an amazing experience, and I think we’ve got a great shot at being right up front. With the lineup AO’s put together—PJ, Dane, and Johnny—I’m pumped about what we can achieve together.

About AO Racing

Founded in 2022 by PJ Hyett and Gunnar Jeannette, AO Racing has swiftly risen to prominence in the world of professional sports car racing. With an unwavering commitment to on-track excellence and fan engagement, AO Racing commands attention with its fun liveries and fan-friendly presence, becoming a dynamic force in the sport. Central to AO Racing’s success is its unique blend of performance and personality. The iconic liveries of “Rexy” and “Roxy,” the T-Rex Porsche 911 GT3 Rawrs and “Spike” the LMP2 Dragon have captivated fans worldwide, earning AO Racing a dedicated following. With a focus on making racing accessible and enjoyable for enthusiasts of all ages, AO Racing has become a beloved favorite among motorsport lovers. The team has a global footprint, with strong efforts in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Asian Le Mans Series, European Le Mans Series, and the FIA World Endurance Championship. With passion, precision, and a touch of flair, AO Racing is writing the next chapter in the annals of motorsport history.