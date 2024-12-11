NHRA RELEASES PRO STOCK AND PRO STOCK MOTORCYCLE SCHEDULES FOR 2025 SEASON

Pro Stock to compete at 18 races with GETTRX All-Star Callout moving to Norwalk; PSM to race at 15 events, GETTRX All-Star Callout again in Sonoma

INDIANAPOLIS (Dec. 11, 2024) – NHRA announced today the 2025 schedule for the Pro Stock and Pro Stock Motorcycle categories in the Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, including the dates for the GETTRX NHRA All-Star Callout in both categories.

The talent-heavy Pro Stock category will compete at 18 races during the 2025 campaign, racing at every event on the NHRA national tour except for Chicago and Richmond. The 74th season of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series opens with the 55th annual NHRA Gatornationals on March 6-9 at legendary Gainesville Raceway, the first of 20 races next year.

Top Fuel and Funny Car will compete at all 20 events, while Pro Stock will race at 18 events and Pro Stock Motorcycle will be contested at 15 races. After taking place in Chicago the previous two seasons, the GETTRX Pro Stock All-Star Callout will also get a new destination in 2025, as the fan-favorite one-day specialty race will take place as part of the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals on Saturday, June 28 at Summit Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio.

Greg Anderson is the defending winner of the Callout, while Anderson also enters the 2025 season as the reigning world champion, clinching his sixth world championship in a winner-take-all final round against KB Titan Racing teammate Dallas Glenn at the finale in Pomona.

Pro Stock Motorcycle will compete at 15 events during the 2025 campaign, beginning with the category’s traditional opener in Gainesville. Pro Stock Motorcycle will also race at the four-wide race in Charlotte and return to Chicago for the third straight year. Following a busy June that includes races in Bristol, Richmond and Norwalk, the class will again compete in Seattle, where the class raced for the first time in 2023, and Sonoma. The GETTRX Pro Stock Motorcycle Callout will also take place at the Denso NHRA Sonoma Nationals on Saturday, July 27, as Matt Smith will look to repeat his specialty race win.

After a one-race break, Pro Stock Motorcycle will then return at Indy, finishing the season at the final seven events. Gaige Herrera won the championship in the two-wheeled category for a second straight year, picking up 10 event wins along the way.

All four professional categories will also race in all six events in the Countdown to the Championship playoffs. Callout races will take place in Top Fuel and Funny Car as well, with the Top Fuel All-Star Callout taking place in Gainesville and the Funny Car All-Star Callout thrilling fans at the prestigious Cornwell Quality Tools NHRA U.S. Nationals in Indy.

The popular Mission Foods #2Fast2Tasty NHRA Challenge, which brings competitive racing, a bonus purse and bonus championship points to Saturday qualifying, will return in 2025 as well, taking place at 13 regular-season events, including four-wide races at Las Vegas and Charlotte.

For more information on NHRA, including the full 2025 schedule, please visit www.NHRA.com.

