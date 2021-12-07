Following Historic Season, McDonald’s® USA Expands Partnership with 23XI Racing

Mooresville, NC (Dec. 7, 2021) – Today 23XI Racing and McDonald’s announce that the Golden Arches will expand its partnership with the team by increasing its presence on the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD with Bubba Wallace across multiple primary races this season, including the 2022 Daytona 500.

“McDonald’s has really stepped up over the years and played a large part in my career,” said Wallace. “Getting McDonald’s back to Victory Lane for the first time since 1994 and having them on our Camry for my first win in the Cup Series this year was really special. To be a part of the McDonald’s family and be involved in programs like Black and Positively Golden and work toward similar goals both on and off the track also means a lot to me. I’m excited to continue to build on our relationship and get the 2022 season started with McDonald’s on our Camry TRD for the Daytona 500 – hopefully with another trip to Victory Lane.”

As part of its expanded relationship with 23XI Racing, McDonald’s is welcoming 2004 NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch to the family and will appear as the primary partner on the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for multiple races during the 2022 season.

“Racing with Monster Energy over the last decade together has been an incredible ride,” said Kurt Busch. “We win, we have fun, we promote together, and I am very grateful for their partnership. It feels like family racing for them, and I believe McDonald’s will have the same feel. The power of these brands elevates the No. 45 Camry TRD to a top tier level before we even take the green flag. Let’s win!”

“We’re looking forward to another great season with the 23XI Racing team,” said Vicki Chancellor, Owner/Operator and Chair, McDonald’s USA Franchisee Marketing Committee. “We remain proud of Bubba’s history-making season and success, and are excited to welcome Kurt to the team as we plan to celebrate another year of racing and our fans.”

The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season gets underway with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Coliseum on Sunday, February 6, 2022, followed by the 46th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday, February 20, 2022.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing will expand to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.