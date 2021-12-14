5 Reasons Your Business Needs An Instagram Account

Having an Instagram business account can make marketing your company and reaching potential consumers a breeze. Here are five reasons you simply can’t ignore the advantages:

1. Get Valuable Analytics

First implemented in 2016 by Instagram, business users now have access to plenty of free insights and analytics for their business page. These tools allow you to measure consumer engagement with your creative content and see which topics are most favorable. By knowing the number of visits to your profile and how many times your content has been read, you can create more of what works for your page.

2. Advertise Your Company

Instagram, though often overlooked, is a fantastic place to advertise your company and its products or services. Whenever you post content, there’s a “Boost Post” button that allows you to ensure a broader range of people can read your content. This option is a great way to temporarily boost interest on your page without having to wait for organic engagement. You can also buy Instagram followers. As Instagram is owned by Facebook, the two websites also make it easier to advertise through Facebook Ads seamlessly.

3. Easier To Get In Touch

The success of your business also depends on your ability to communicate as a business owner. If an interested party is unable to contact you, it means you’ve lost a viable lead. However, your Instagram page allows you to link your contact information in a prominent spot where it’s easy for everyone to find your contact information. With the help of these buttons, you can lend your business more functionality and let people get in touch with you directly without having to wait for a long response time. In fact, a recent study reveals that 88% of people contacting businesses expect a response to their messages within an hour.

4. Establish Trust

Your brand gains more recognition and ultimately, people are more likely to trust your brand if you have a solid presence on Instagram. It shows you’re committed to your company, lends your business a more human aspect while also allowing you to make your communication public.

5. Reach Your Audience Organically

Having a well constructed Instagram page can allow you to reach out to your intended audience organically. What is organic reach? It describes how well your company stays afloat and the number of people you can reach without investing a great deal of money into marketing your products and services. For the last six years or so, using hashtags and tagging posts have been the foundation of building a more solid profile. As there are over a billion users on the site, it makes sense for your company to invest.