Tips from The Pirate Proxy Bay for Picking a Proxy

If you are like many people, then you have come across Pirate Bay and use it either occasionally or on a regular basis. Pirate Bay is a torrenting website that allows you to download TV shows, movies, applications, video games, and a lot more without having to pay. However, more and more countries have been blocking this site by using the ISPs to restrict access. Or perhaps the website has stopped accessing new memberships from your geolocation. Regardless of your situation, you do not have to fret as there are many other ways to get your hands on those sweet free downloads from torrenting websites.

In this read, we are going to share knowledge on where to find ideal proxy sites for the pirate bay. This way even if memberships are closed or torrenting is prohibited in your country, you won’t have to worry.

1. Switch up the Proxy Sites

Similar to competitive games, you do not want to stick to one strategy as the opponent will read and figure out a way around it. Well, this applies to proxy sites or torrenting. As such, you will want to change your IP or perhaps go to a different site that provides the same torrents you are searching for. Keep Pirate Bay as the primary website, but have a few alternatives on your bookmarks section.

2. Utilize Search Engines

Search engines like Google and Bing will give you thousands of results on proxy lists. They are your best friend when it comes to looking for pirate bay proxies. However, you should be aware of scammers and hackers as they tend to use fake proxies to trap unaware users. Simply type ‘’Pirate bay proxies’’ and the search engine will give you numerous websites that allow you to access Pirate Bay.

However, ensure you read the terms and conditions before signing up or downloading any file or better yet, leverage our pirate bay proxy list. These links are manually checked and approved to ensure they are safe and working. They are also rotated on a regular, ascertaining you have a varying IP address whenever you log in so that your internet service provider does not block your access.

3. Use a Free Pirate Bay Proxy

Perhaps the easiest way to gain access to a restricted torrenting website is by utilizing a free PB proxy such as Thepirateproxybay. The appealing part is that you don’t have to sign up, pay or download anything as everything is done on your behalf. Simply click on a free representative and you will be redirected to Pirate Bay. This simple process allows you to access the website, even if it has been blocked by your ISP. Unfortunately, not many free PB proxies are available and most of them no longer work. In addition, there’s the possibility of getting a virus or malware on your computer from these websites.

4. Read Reviews

Check the proxy site you’re about to access and find out what other users have to say about it. Go through the comments, check for complaints, speed caps, etc. Also, you can go through articles published by specialist sites that test these kinds of services on a regular basis. Websites with reviews from other people are the best to use as you know whether they are safe or not from the get-go. If a proxy site has numerous reviews, it’s likely to be reliable. For the best reviews, go to websites like Capterra and Reddit.

5. Find an Ideal Proxy

In order to find the right proxy, again start with a search engine lookup. A term like ‘’Pirate Bay Proxy’’ will instantly provide numerous results of both paid and free VPNs. There are numerous types of proxies for The Pirate Bay, but the browser-based and web-based are the most popular options. A browser-based proxy will only work through web browsers such as Firefox, Chrome, and Opera. However, web-based proxies can be used on all devices. Browser-based are ideal for PCs and laptops, but if you are looking to use the proxy on your tablet or phone, then it is best to pick a web-based solution.

You will cross dedicated (only work through Firefox and Chrome), linked (only work in one browser) and universal (which work across all available browsers). All you have to do is pick one that matches your situation and needs. Also, keep in mind that some proxies only allow you to access Pirate Bay with SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) encryption which allows you to encrypt all your traffic, and thus, not even your ISP will know what you are downloading.

With these tips, you should be able to access pirate bay without limitations.