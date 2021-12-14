U1337x Share Tips How to Torrent Safely

Always using VPN

This is an important thing if you want to torrent safely. VPN is important because it provides you with a layer of anonymity between you and the torrent file you are downloading.

The VPN is going to change your IP address, so if anyone intercepts your traffic, they are not going to link it back to you -they are going to see the VPN server provided by the server.

A VPN is also going to anonymize your activity in terms of what your ISP can detect. When you don’t use a VPN, the ISP can easily know when you are torrenting, and they can decide to take action – this can be in form of network throttling, which is going to lead to a very slow connection speed. When you use a VPN, your ISP is going to know that you are using it, and that is why it cannot decide to throttle your speeds. There are some ISPs that will send a warning that you are breaching the terms of your contract by torrenting, and they can decide to terminate your account.

Most ISPs block torrent sites. Even if you are looking for a legal download, you can’t be able to access the search engine needed to find the torrent. When you use a VPN, you will unblock all the torrent sites, and this will allow you to search then decide whether to download the file or not.

There is a wide range of options to choose from when it comes to VPN. There are some VPNs that have servers that have been P2P-optimized so you can get the best speeds. The good thing is most give you a money-back guarantee before committing. Give VPNs a try and see how easy things become.

2. Checking the comments on the torrent file

This should come as a second nature if you are a seasoned torrenter, but if you are just discovering the world of P2P, then this is an important thing to keep in mind.

Users can add comments to the download page of the file on almost all torrent aggregators. If the file doesn’t live up to expectations – on what it contains or even has malware – users can leave a comment that verifies the contents and alter others if there is an issue with the file.

While it is important to take anonymous online comments with a pinch of salt, it is worth checking out the file you want to download and seeing what other torrentors are saying about it.

3. Using antivirus software

No matter the file you are downloading, the contents of the file could be infected with malware. If you want to avoid having to clean up your device after getting infected by a virus, make sure you take precautions by installing an antivirus. You are going to need it alongside a VPN if you want to torrent safely.

If your plan is to use torrent a lot, then you should consider paying for a premium service. If you are a casual user, a free antivirus software is enough. It is better to have the free version than nothing.

4. Using a quality torrent client

Unlike most software, you can work with a free torrent client in the long term take a look at this website. It is important to choose the right torrent client if you want to torrent safely.

There are many options to choose from. It is a good idea to do some research on which of those options will work best for you. There are some that have extra features. Look at the features you need and whether the torrent client you want to choose has it. The most important thing when choosing is making sure that the client has a clean history with no security issues.

5. Downloading from verified or trusted uploaders

There has to be someone uploading the file to the torrent site and there are some known to upload quality files. These uploaders are often designated as ‘Trusted’ or ‘VIP’ on your chosen torrent site. If you search for a file and see that there is one uploaded by such a trusted and highly rated user, you can be confident of getting quality files.

Such torrents usually have a good number of seeders. This means that your downloads are going to be faster, and you can be confident that the files you are downloading are legit. This is because hundreds or even thousands have saved the files and decided to seed so others can download them.