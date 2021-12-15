4 Of The Most Popular Cars With NASCAR Fans

Nobody appreciates cars more than fans of NASCAR. NASCAR fans see beyond the exterior of vehicles and have a high level of appreciation for what happens under the bonnet. NASCAR fans know their cars, so it is interesting to see what regular cars are preferred by the fanbase. NASCAR fans tend to gravitate towards cars that are the perfect balance of speed, engineering, practicality, and good looks. Additionally, NASCAR fans tend to prefer cars that are domestic. So, what are a few of the most popular cars amongst NASCAR enthusiasts? Keep reading to find out what cars you should be looking at if you are in the market for something new.

1. Ford F-150

Research shows that the Ford F-150 pickup truck is by far the most popular car with NASCAR enthusiasts (and Americans in general). Ford and the F-150 have built a solid reputation over the years and you know that you are getting a quality vehicle that is good-looking but also rugged, practical, and hardworking. It features an impressive towing capacity of 11,300 lbs with a number of engine options available (including an electric version in the near future).

2. Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Chevrolet Silverado is another pickup truck favored by NASCAR fans and an impressive vehicle that is well suited to a range of motorists. It is surprisingly lightweight and features a comfortable, stylish cabin for a smooth ride but is a tough, rugged, and hardworking pickup. There is also a wide range of engines to choose from and a self-driving feature that is even compatible with a trailer.

3. Tesla Model 3

It is no surprise that NASCAR fans have a slight obsession with the incredible Tesla Model 3. This futuristic vehicle is pioneering and an outstanding example of engineering, so it is easy to see why so many NASCAR fans are in the market for a preowned Tesla Model 3 (it is also the most affordable offering from the electric vehicle manufacturer). The iconic electric vehicle boasts an incurable range of up to 358 miles and an impressive 0-60 time of just 3.1 seconds – something that will pique the interest of any NASCAR fan.

4. Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is considered a class leader in the pickup market by many and certainly a pickup that ticks all of the boxes. It is for this reason that it is such a popular choice with NASCAR fans that appreciate the Ram 1500’s on and off-road capability, luxury-grade interior, and huge storage space. It is hard to go wrong with the Ram 1500 as such a popular and highly regarded pickup truck.

These are currently a few of the most popular cars with NASCAR fans. If anyone has an eye for automotive quality, it is NASCAR fans. These vehicles are all exceptional examples of engineering and build quality and, while they may not do too well on the track, they are all highly practical and reliable vehicles that any motorist will appreciate.