Search
Categories:
Other Series RacingARCAMiscellaneous

ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

By Official Release
0

Coverage includes live races on FS1, MAVTV, and FloRacing; tape-delayed events on USA Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2021– ARCA announced today its 2022 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

FOX Sports will broadcast nine ARCA Menards Series races live on FS1, beginning with the traditional season-opener at DAYTONA International Speedway. The nine races will also be available live on the FOX Sports App to authenticated subscribers of FS1.

Eleven ARCA Menards Series races will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream simultaneously on FloRacing – the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots series.

All ARCA Menards Series East & West races – when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events – can be streamed live on FloRacing and will air tape-delayed on USA Network around the following weekend.

Once again, MRN will broadcast all ARCA Menards Series platform races that are companion with NASCAR national series events. Races will air on select MRN affiliates, MRN.com, ARCARacing.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

Click here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series schedule and here for highlights of the 2022 ARCA Menards Series East & West schedules.

2022 ARCA Menards Broadcast Schedule

DATERACESTART (ET)Network/Stream
Sat, Feb. 19Daytona*1:30 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Fri, March 11Phoenix*7:30 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, April 23Talladega*1:00 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Sat, May 14Kansas 1*2:00 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Fri, May 27Charlotte*6:00 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Sat, June 11Iowa9:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, June 18Berlin8:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, June 25Elko10:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Fri, July 8Mid-Ohio*5:00 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Fri, July 22Pocono*6:30 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Fri, July 29Indianapolis Raceway Park*6:30 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Sat, Aug. 6Michigan*6:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Fri, Aug. 19Watkins Glen*6:00 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Sun, Aug. 21Springfield2:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sun, Aug. 28Milwaukee3:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sun, Sept. 4Du Quoin9:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, Sept. 10Kansas 2*7:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Thu, Sept. 15Bristol*6:30 PMFS1 / FOX Sports App
Sat, Oct. 1Salem7:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, Oct. 8Toledo4:00 PMMAVTV / FloRacing

2022 ARCA Menards Series East Broadcast Schedule

DATERACENetwork/Stream
Tue, Feb. 15New SmyrnaUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, March 19Five FlagsUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Fri, April 29Dover*USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, May 7NashvilleUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, June 11IowaMAVTV / FloRacing
Sun, Aug. 28MilwaukeeMAVTV / FloRacing
Thu, Sept. 15Bristol*FS1 / FOX Sports App

2022 ARCA Menards Series West Broadcast Schedule

DATEWEST RACENetwork/Stream
Fri, March 11Phoenix*MAVTV / FloRacing
Sat, March 26IrwindaleUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, April 23KernUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, June 4PortlandUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, June 11Sonoma*USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, July 2IrwindaleUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, Aug. 20EvergreenUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, Sept. 3PortlandUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, Oct. 1All-AmericanUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Fri, Oct. 14LVMS BullringUSA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing
Sat, Nov. 5Phoenix*USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing


Race will be broadcast on MRN

(Schedule subject to change)

About ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2022, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).



The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

Official Release
Previous articleTWO-TIME CHAMPION CORY KRUSEMAN ENTERS FIVE CARS IN CHILI BOWL MIDGET NATIONALS
Next articleModern Muscle Car All-Star Invitational Comes to Las Vegas March 18-20, 2022

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

brand new bingo sites



American Muscle
greyhound racing

10 deposit casinos

Latest articles

© SpeedwayMedia.com. All rights reserved.

Site Map

Archives

Popular Category