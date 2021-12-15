ARCA Menards Series Announces 2022 Broadcast Schedule

Coverage includes live races on FS1, MAVTV, and FloRacing; tape-delayed events on USA Network

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Dec. 15, 2021) – ARCA announced today its 2022 broadcast schedule for the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West.

FOX Sports will broadcast nine ARCA Menards Series races live on FS1, beginning with the traditional season-opener at DAYTONA International Speedway. The nine races will also be available live on the FOX Sports App to authenticated subscribers of FS1.

Eleven ARCA Menards Series races will air live on MAVTV Motorsports Network and stream simultaneously on FloRacing – the new streaming home of all NASCAR Roots series.

All ARCA Menards Series East & West races – when not combined with ARCA Menards Series events – can be streamed live on FloRacing and will air tape-delayed on USA Network around the following weekend.

Once again, MRN will broadcast all ARCA Menards Series platform races that are companion with NASCAR national series events. Races will air on select MRN affiliates, MRN.com, ARCARacing.com and SiriusXM Satellite Radio.

2022 ARCA Menards Broadcast Schedule

DATE RACE START (ET) Network/Stream Sat, Feb. 19 Daytona* 1:30 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Fri, March 11 Phoenix* 7:30 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, April 23 Talladega* 1:00 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Sat, May 14 Kansas 1* 2:00 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Fri, May 27 Charlotte* 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Sat, June 11 Iowa 9:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, June 18 Berlin 8:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, June 25 Elko 10:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Fri, July 8 Mid-Ohio* 5:00 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Fri, July 22 Pocono* 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Fri, July 29 Indianapolis Raceway Park* 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Sat, Aug. 6 Michigan* 6:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Fri, Aug. 19 Watkins Glen* 6:00 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Sun, Aug. 21 Springfield 2:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sun, Aug. 28 Milwaukee 3:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sun, Sept. 4 Du Quoin 9:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, Sept. 10 Kansas 2* 7:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Thu, Sept. 15 Bristol* 6:30 PM FS1 / FOX Sports App Sat, Oct. 1 Salem 7:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, Oct. 8 Toledo 4:00 PM MAVTV / FloRacing

2022 ARCA Menards Series East Broadcast Schedule

DATE RACE Network/Stream Tue, Feb. 15 New Smyrna USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, March 19 Five Flags USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Fri, April 29 Dover* USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, May 7 Nashville USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, June 11 Iowa MAVTV / FloRacing Sun, Aug. 28 Milwaukee MAVTV / FloRacing Thu, Sept. 15 Bristol* FS1 / FOX Sports App

2022 ARCA Menards Series West Broadcast Schedule

DATE WEST RACE Network/Stream Fri, March 11 Phoenix* MAVTV / FloRacing Sat, March 26 Irwindale USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, April 23 Kern USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, June 4 Portland USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, June 11 Sonoma* USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, July 2 Irwindale USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, Aug. 20 Evergreen USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, Sept. 3 Portland USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, Oct. 1 All-American USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Fri, Oct. 14 LVMS Bullring USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing Sat, Nov. 5 Phoenix* USA (Tape Delay) / FloRacing



* Race will be broadcast on MRN

(Schedule subject to change)

