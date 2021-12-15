Modern Muscle Car All-Star Invitational Comes to Las Vegas March 18-20, 2022

LAS VEGAS—It was announced today The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is the site of the Unlimited Modern MuscleCar All-Star Invitational next spring, March 18-20, 2022. Part of MuscleCars at The Strip, celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, the best racers running Mopar, Ford, and Chevy are invited to show off their hot rods at the desert oasis of speed.

The quarter-mile race-within-a-race is open to 2004 and newer domestic muscle cars 9.0 or faster. NHRA tech rules will be enforced with race cars subjected to a 3,300 lb. minimum weight and power adders authorized for use.

“While the classic muscle cars of 50 years ago or so get most of the attention, there’s some 21st-century Detroit iron that also deserves recognition,” said event promoter Phil Painter. “There’s no comparisons to those amazing pre-80s cars that motorheads like me dream of, but that being said, the cars of the last 15 years or so have their own charm.”

An example of modern muscle is highlighted by the two fastest Dodge Hellcats in America, raced by current world record holder Kevin Helmick and Leon Epling, the world-record holder from 2017 to October of this year. The race, featuring Helmick’s GRMPYCAT versus Epling’s 007, is the main event of the three-day weekend.

“Kevin is the first racer to eclipse the 6.99-second ET threshold in his class and Leon is one of the best there is,” Painter said. “This is going to be the must-see race of the competition. There can only be one No. 1 and I can’t recommend enough that muscle car enthusiasts come out to see it.”

MuscleCars at The Strip is a three-day muscle car lovers dream weekend featuring autocross racing for all levels of experience, automotive vendors at the Manufacturers Midway, and a swap meet. Additionally, three different car shows for Mopar, Chevy, and Ford are scheduled with the highlight of the event being drag racing on the world-class racing surface at The Strip. Led by Jeff Foster, the facility’s drag crew provides one of the best strips in the sport.

The entry fee, including car and driver, is $350. Pre-entry at the website is appreciated and provides racers an opportunity to avoid lines the week of the race.

For more information, visit the event’s official website at MATSLV.com, the official page on Facebook at Facebook.com/MATSLV or call 702-256-8254.

-HSM-

About HighSide Media

Founded in 2007, HighSide Media has represented some of the top drivers, teams, facilities, and sanctions in American motorsports. HighSide Media provides public and media relations for racers at every level with tailor-made programs for every budget. Pass YOUR Competition on the HighSide.