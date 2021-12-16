A LOOK BACK AT THE THIRD CHAMPIONSHIP OF THE #47 WEATHERTECH CANADA | GROUPE BELLEMARE TEAM

Dumoulin Competition annual salute to pushed back to a later date

Trois-Rivieres (Quebec, Canada), December 16, 2021 – Similar to the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team strategy for the season, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin’s driving demonstrated once again in 2021 his experience and self-discipline throughout the season. This strategy paid off as the team won its third Pinty’s championship. What a great way to mark the tenth year of the team’s partnership with WeatherTech Canada and the twenty+ years of partnership with Groupe Bellemare!

“Unique, epic I can’t believe that we won the championship once again. Thanks to my partners WeatherTech Canada and Groupe Bellemare, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series, everyone involved at Dumoulin Competition and the fans. It’s been a tough couple of years, but here we are: 2021 champions. Our team has done an amazing job and so has everyone at home, it’s incredible. I would also like to thank all those who could not be with us and my brother, Jean-François, because this championship belongs to you too,” said Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, ever so grateful to his team at Dumoulin Competition.

“Over the last ten years we’ve watched L.P. develop as a driver and achieve many great things; from being inducted into the Canadian Motorsports Hall of Fame to his now third Canadian NASCAR championship victory. He’s a fierce competitor while also being a true gentleman, and this combined with his commitment to hard work and consistency is something we value at WeatherTech. We’re proud of both L.P. and the entire Dumoulin Competition team for executing a rock-solid race program and bringing home a third championship title,” mention Tony Page and Joe Magri, owners of WeatherTech Canada.

“Groupe Bellemare is proud to have been associated with Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin for over 20 years. Our family values are the same, and we have seen these young men develop over the years both personally and professionally, and always through their passion for racing and their maturity. This third championship is a joint achievement for the brothers that speaks to the rigor, dedication, and perseverance of the entire Dumoulin team. Please accept the heart-felt congratulations from every member of Bellemare family to your Dumoulin Competition family.” explains Jean-Luc Bellemare, Co-President de Groupe Bellemare.

2021 Season Resume

Following the 2018 championship, Dumoulin Competition was able to analyse the elements that were essential for the wins and prepared a strategy for the future. A driver wins a championship, but that result is the work product of the team members who work as a team and are trained, year after year, to become a core of specialists who are more and more efficient and ready for any eventuality over races and seasons. After two wins (Wyant Group Raceway & Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières) and a third-place finish in the championship in 2019, followed by a shortened season in 2020, Dumoulin Competition arrived at Sunset Speedway in 2021 with the best cars in its history (including a new oval track chassis, designed and built in-house), a solid technical staff, and a strategic plan with one goal in mind: to win the NASCAR Pinty’s championship.

The #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car completed all the race laps in the 10 races on the 2021 schedule. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin always brought back to his team a car that was rarely damaged, allowing them to successfully cope with the intensity of the condensed season.

“We had prepared our car specifically for each race. Everything went well, despite a few difficulties and unknowns that were resolved as we went along. The team kept improving as the season progressed, and our preparation for 2022 will be even better, what we consider to be the best in the Pinty’s series.” concluded Louis-Philippe Dumoulin, a three-time NASCAR Canada Series Champion.

Championship event postponed

For Dumoulin Competition, the primary concern, regardless of individual beliefs, is to ensure the health and safety of everyone in order to celebrate our successes together in an atmosphere of conviviality and not of restrictions. The objective of the event is above all to “meet and have a good time together”.

Following the evaluation of the different parameters and the current pandemic context regarding a championship event at the Dumoulin Competition workshop:

1. The event would take place in a Groupe Bellemare building: masks must be worn, and a one metre separation must be respected at all times.

2. Although the media report different levels of application at similar events, the sanitary measures requested by the Quebec Public Health Department (attached is a complete list of these requirements in the Additional Information section) require the enforcement of all such sanitary rules (surveillance, cleaning and others).

3. Should an outbreak occur, Dumoulin Competition and our partner Groupe Bellemare would be held responsible.

We have also evaluated the possibility of holding the event in a restaurant or other location, but the goal is to be all together in the shop where everyone actually works towards the success of the team.

For all these reasons and in agreement with WeatherTech Canada and Groupe Bellemare management, we are postponing the activity until after the holidays. Again, this will be conditional on the actual situation and measures applicable at that time.

At any time, if you have any suggestions, please do not hesitate to contact us, as all of you are so important to our team.

“Passion – Performance – Partnerships”

2021 RESULTS

Event Date RoadOval LP Dumoulin Start Finish Pos.Points Sunset Speedway (2 races) sunsetspeedway.ca 01-08 O 311 63 2/79 Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières gp3r.ca 15-08 R 1 5 3/119 Circuit ICAR icarexperience.ca 28-08 R 5 3 2/160 Canadian Tire Motorsport Park canadiantiremotorsportpark.com 04-09 R 2 1 1/207 05-09 3 11 2/240 Flamboro Speedway flamborospeedway.com 12-09 O 9 7 2/277 Delaware Speedway delawarespeedway.com 24-09 O 9 6 2/313 Delaware Speedway (2 races) delawarespeedway.com 26-09 O 9 6 1 10 6 1

ABOUT PARTNERS

WeatherTech is committed to designing, engineering and manufacturing the finest products possible for your vehicle, home and your pet. From the industry leading FloorLiner to the 100% non-toxic Pet Feeding System, WeatherTech has dedicated itself to exceed customer expectations of quality, craftsmanship and environmental sustainability for over 30 years. To see the full line of automotive, home and pet products that are guaranteed for life, visit weathertech.ca.

Groupe Bellemare is a 3rd generation family business that has been serving clients since 1959. Today, the company has more than 500 employees and provides them with an innovative work environment facilitating work-family balance and a healthy and safe quality of life. With over a half century of experience and its sustained R&D efforts, the Company offers high-quality products and services in areas as diverse as concrete, abrasives and minerals, dimensional load transportation, and recycling. Groupe Bellemare is also very involved in its industry and attaches great importance to its social and environmental role as a member of the business community. Groupe Bellemare makes a positive contribution to the quality of life of citizens in the communities it serves by supporting numerous social causes and promoting local purchasing through its responsible procurement practices. groupebellemare.com

Dumoulin Competition. Jean-François and Louis-Philippe Dumoulin founded the Dumoulin Competition Race Team in 2009. Working with financial, marketing, logistics and sports management experts, they built up a solid business structure. Dumoulin Competition prepares its on race cars in-house since 2016. Their motto: “Passion – Performance – Partnerships” expresses their will to perform on the track and offer their partners maximum visibility and profitability in return for their commitment. Their vision: To become Canada’s leader in motorsports through track performance, entrepreneurial and human values dumoulincompetition.com

SUMMARY – HIGHLIGHTS IN LOUIS-PHILIPPE DUMOULIN’S CAREER

NASCAR Pinty’s Series

· Inducted into the Canadian Motorsport Hall of Fame (2020) for his outstanding contribution.

· In 2020, the sanitary situation forced the NASCAR Pinty’s Series to present only 6 races in the “Pinty’s FanCave Challenge”. Louis-Philippe Dumoulin scored 1 win and 3 top-5 finishes.

· 2019: Third in driver and owner championships (2 wins, 4 podium, and eight top-5 finishes from 13 events).

· 2018: Champion (3 victories, 7 podiums, 2 poles, eight top-5 in 13 events). Saw his name added for the second time to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Wins“Driver of the Year” and “Best Performing Driver” awards.

· 2017: Fourth in the driver championship (3 podiums, nine top-5 and eleven top-10 finishes from 13 events).

· 2016: Joint fourthin the driver championship (4 podiums, six top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2015: Fourth in the driver championship (2 podiums, six top-5 and nine top-10 finishes from 11 events).

· 2014: Champion (2 victories, 5 podiums and nine top-5 finish from 11 events). Saw his name added to the NASCAR Hall of Fame (Charlotte, NC) / Awarded the “Driver Of the Year”, “Best Performing Driver” and “Gilles-Villeneuve” awards.

· 2013: Fifth in the driver championship (2 victories, 3 podiums, four top-5s, six top-10s and five-time top-3 grid positions from 12 events).

· 2012: Sixth in the driver championship (1 pole, three top-5 and seven top-10 finishes from 12 events).

· 2011: Rookie of the year.

Rallying and Road Racing

· 2015: Participated in FIA World Rallycross Championship round in Canada (Grand Prix of Trois-Rivieres).

· 2012: Second in class in the 12 Hours of Sebring (American Le Mans Series – GT3 Cup). The only Canadian driver on the podium.

· 2004 to today: Front runner in the Grand-Am and Rolex Sports Car series, in Porsche, Ferrari and Daytona Prototype cars – Races in the 12 Hours of Sebring / and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA events.

· 2002: Champion in the Canadian Formula Ford Championship.

· 2001: Awarded the ‘’Gilles-Villeneuve’’ and ‘’Quartz’’ trophies.

· Records: Holder since 2002 of Formula Ford Series records for most victories (6) and most pole positions (7) in a single season.

