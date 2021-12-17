4 Mods to Enhance Your Car’s Performance

Are you stuck between the dilemma of what is hindering your car’s performance and what is stopping you to bring about modifications? Don’t worry, we are here to clear your confusion and bring to you the best ways to augment your car’s performance. You have to bring down all possible options to utilization when you want to experience the best drive.

Mods are a mandatory ingredient that drives your car to the next level with a performance boost up and gives you a competitive edge. Who would not like to customize their cars and make them the best in today’s automotive world? For the best performance of your cars, some of the best mods that you can bring into effect are turbocharger, supercharger, Coilover, camshafts, etc.

A Detailed Guide of Mods for your Car’s Better Performance

If you want to make your car the best amongst other cars and also in terms of its performance at the race track or on the road, these are some of the modifications you will need to think about.

Nitrous kits

If your car needs a mere temporary boost, you must consider nitrous kits. Nitrous oxide is quite a stable gas at normal temperature but in case you heat it, it will break down into a huge amount of oxygen. With a cooling effect on the air, it results in a denser air charge while moving into the combustion chamber for a powerful burn. Nitrous kits are basically universal, so you can avail all the parts you need easily, but probably you will need to buy a few extra parts to get it plumbed in your car’s required engine.

Suspension

Your car has a suspension system with a complete set of shock-absorbing components that ensures a safe and smooth drive for you by absorbing energy from road bumps. Also, the suspension in your car helps the tires to connect with the roads by increasing friction.

Coilovers are a type of suspension that enhances your car’s performance by preventing the chassis from bottoming out and controlling the action of an accelerating and decelerating car.

Induction

A turbocharger and a supercharger will increase your drive efficiency by emphasizing the modifications that the car needs the most.

While there is the pressure exerted in the engine and the air ignites along with fuel, it results in more horsepower. When you increase the efficiency of turbo power, it gets more power without disturbing OEM functioning.

Superchargers are similar to turbochargers but have belt-driven compressors which boost early without really leaving a turbo lag.

Camshafts

The camshafts are rotating shafts in the engine that activate the intake and exhaust valves. They are called bump sticks because the cam resembles a metal stick which can be seen as bumping down towards its circumference. A minor change in camshaft can result in a lot of horsepower in the wheels, effectively increasing the performance of your car.

Final words

Your car needs some new mods for an improved performance. Choose your modifications and alterations wisely according to your car’s needs. Once you identify what changes have to be made and how to bring about a high-quality performance in your race car, you are all set to drag racing.