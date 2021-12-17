Chris Hacker Partnering with Reaume Brothers Racing for 2022

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Reaume Brothers Racing confirmed Friday that Noblesville, Ind. native Chris Hacker will return to the organization next season and compete in a limited NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule in 2022.

Hacker made his Truck Series debut for the Mooresville, N.C.-based organization at World Wide Technology Raceway in August, where his speed and finesse immediately captured the attention of his team, peers and other organizations in the series.

The 22-year-old Hacker began racing at the age of eight in quarter midgets, where he ranked second overall in his home state of Indiana.

From 2009 to 2011, he competed in the Bandolero bandits where he won the Indiana state championship back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

After consecutive championship seasons in Bandoleros, he advanced to INEX Legend Car Series competition in 2012, where he captured the Indianapolis Speedrome Championship in the Young Lions category.

In 2013, he continued his racing resume acceleration moving from Legends Car to the Champion Racing Association Sportsman category, where he became the youngest driver to win a CRA event at age 13.

The following season, competing in the JEGS All-Star Series, he won the Sportsman of the Year award.

Hacker continued to turn heads in Late Model competition and positioned himself to move into the development ARCA Menards Series in 2020 before turning his attention to Trucks earlier this year.

In all, Hacker competed in four Truck Series races in 2021, including the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in November for Reaume Brothers Racing.

“I’m excited to be able to partner with Reaume Brothers Racing for 2022,” said Hacker. “Not only Josh (Reaume), but the whole crew was really supportive for my debut season. A lot of people underestimate how important the connection between a driver and team is.

“With the connection the RBR team and I have, I believe we are going to be able to accomplish a lot.”

Hacker is the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus injury (BPI), also known as a brachial plexus lesion. BPI is an injury to the brachial plexus, the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand.

Only able to have movement in his fingers at first, after three major surgeries, including nerve grafting and tendon transfers, Hacker has established mobility in his arm that is comfortable enough to drive.

Team principal Josh Reaume says the team is ecstatic to have Hacker return next season.

“We are happy to welcome Chris back to Reaume Brothers Racing in 2022,” he said.

“We are excited to continue with him and be a part of his journey in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Chris impressed a lot of people in our trucks last year and we believe he will continue to do so throughout the 2022 season.”

Hacker will begin his sophomore tenure with Reaume Brothers Racing at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway on March 19, 2022. The remainder of his schedule will be announced at a later date.

Sponsorship announcements for Hacker’s effort are forthcoming.

The continued partnership was orchestrated by fgrACCEL, a full-service sports marketing and management agency.

For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker).

Visit Reaume Bros Racing on Facebook (Reaume Bros Racing), follow them on Twitter (@rbr_teams) and Instagram (@rbr_teams).

About Reaume Brothers Racing:

Reaume Brothers Racing is entering their fifth season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series fielding the No. 33 and No. 34 entries in 2022.

Reaume Brothers Racing is dedicated to providing unparalleled excellence and quality to our drivers, team members and partners.

We are committed to building value by bringing and creating a culture of competitiveness, performance and teamwork.