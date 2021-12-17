Front Row Motorsports Statement on Drew Blickensderfer

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (December 17, 2021) – Front Row Motorsports (FRM) today announced No. 34 Ford Mustang crew chief Drew Blickensderfer has informed the team he will be leaving the organization to pursue other options.

A statement from Bob Jenkins, Owner, Front Row Motorsports:

“Drew helped lead the No. 34 team to new heights since coming to Front Row Motorsports, highlighted by winning the Daytona 500. We are now in the process of securing the next leader in our organization to continue the solid foundation that has been built. That process has begun, and we will move quickly. We wish Drew the best in his next endeavors.”

FRM will announce the new hire in the future.

ABOUT FRONT ROW MOTORSPORTS

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.