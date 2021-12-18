Step by Step Guide to Tinting your Car Windows

You may have considered getting your car windows professionally tinted only to find out that it was too expensive to fit into your budget. If this is the case you might be looking for an affordable alternative that can teach you how to tint car windows in an easy step by step guide.

Tinted windows in your vehicle can provide several benefits. While the most obvious advantage is that it gives you and your passengers an added sense of privacy, there are other benefits as well including a reduction in the interior heat of your car, protection from upholstery fading and less glare.

Window tinting can also protect you from the side effects of ultraviolet rays. There are two types of ultraviolet rays — UVA which stands for Type A ultraviolet and UVB which stands for Type B ultraviolet.

Both UVA and UVB rays can cause sunburn and they can be contributing factors in the formation of skin cancer.

UVA rays can also accelerate the skin aging process which can cause signs of premature aging such as skin wrinkles. Exposure to UVB rays are known to cause various skin cancers, including melanoma.

Before you begin the process of tinting your windows, research the different brands to find the one that is best for you. Some brands are better suited for professionals and may require professional installation to satisfy their warranty requirements.

Before you begin, there are several items you need to have on hand to complete the installation process. You will need window cleaner, a spray bottle of hot water, a tape measure, a flat-edge razor, a small squeegee, the window tint film, and the application solution that was included with the window tint film.

Once you make the decision to tint your windows, the first step and the most important, is to prepare your windows by properly cleaning them. It is best to do this in an enclosed space such as a garage to prevent any dust from settling on your windows. Take the time to clean your windows thoroughly and clean them a minimum of three times to make certain the glass is completely clean.

Window tint or film usually comes in rolls. Measure your windows a few times to be sure you have the exact measurement and then cut the sheet of film for each window, leaving an excess of at least 2 inches on each end. You can cut off the excess when you apply the tint.

Apply the application spray that was included with the window film and pull off the adhesive backing. Make sure the adhesive backing is facing the window and apply it by beginning at the bottom of the window and smoothing it out as you go to prevent bubbles from forming underneath the window film. Cut off the excess using a flat-edge razor.

You may want to go to YouTube to find and watch a few videos about installing window tint. Search for videos with a large number of views and favorable comments.

Use a squeegee to smooth out any bubbles or creases. Use a spray bottle filled with hot water to apply to the film as you work from the center outward to the edges. Cut off any excess film.

Notes:

Your window tint film should include guidance on how to maintain it and which cleaning solutions to use. Most manufacturers of window tint film advise that you should not roll down your windows for a minimum of three days after installation.