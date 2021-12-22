Routine Vehicle Maintenance 101: The Ultimate Checklist to A Safe Car

Part of owning a vehicle is staying on top of routine vehicle maintenance. Though it would be wonderful to purchase a car and be good to go, cars require a lot of ongoing maintenance to ensure proper functioning. Most cars need regular service once they reach their first 5,000 miles.

Taking good care of your vehicle with regular and routine maintenance will ensure your car stays functional and safe for as long as possible. In this checklist, you will find all the basic “must-knows” to properly take care of your car.

Monthly Maintenance

Tire Pressure and Visual Inspection of Tires

Certain things should be managed every month, whereas there are other things you will not need to do as frequently. Each month, it is recommended that you inspect your tires. This is a quick process, however, very important. Inspecting your tires each month can include a visual inspection to ensure everything looks good, as well as checking the tire pressure. Checking the tire pressure will make sure your tires are safe to drive on. Before going on a long road trip or out-of-town, it is also a good idea to do a quick tire inspection.

If you do not have a tire gauge, many gas stations offer a free tire pressure check and pump. Each car’s tires have different pressure needs, so be sure to research the correct pressure for the tires on your car. This helpful guide will show you where to find this information for your car.

There are also many at-home ways you can check the tread on your tires to see if it is time to replace them. Check out this guide to learn more about how to know when to replace your tires.

Lights

It is easy for lighting issues to go unnoticed, especially since you’re unlikely to be looking at the outside of your car if you’re in it! Have a friend, neighbor, or family member help you out by walking around the car to ensure all of your lights are working properly. This includes high beam lighting, brake lights, backup lights, and turn signal lighting. You’ll need to be in the car while they are on the outside to do this check. Maintaining functioning lights is very important for driving safety, especially at night or in poor weather conditions.

Windshield

A visual inspection of your windshield can help ensure your safety, especially during the winter months. Make sure you look for cracks, splits, or damages to the windshield and inspect your wipers as well. Always make sure to check your windshield wiper fluid levels too.

Yearly Maintenance

As previously mentioned, some parts of maintaining a healthy vehicle only need to be checked up annually. Some of these include:

Cabin and Air Filters

These control the air you breathe in while you’re driving your car. In general, these should be replaced each year to make sure you are breathing in clean air. A clean air filter will also ensure that your air conditioning system works well in the hot summer months.

Tire Rotations

It is important to do regular tire rotations so that the tires wear evenly. Tires can be quite expensive. Therefore, tire rotations can help increase the longevity of your tires. Tires that are wearing unevenly may cause your car to vibrate or cause other damages and safety risks while driving.

Brake Check-Ups

Each year, the brakes on your car should be inspected. Many places that perform vehicle inspections will perform a brake check as part of a regular multi-point inspection. This includes listening for noises that seem unusual and clearing brake dust from the brakes.

These are just a few of the components of the basic recommended yearly maintenance. Each vehicle, depending on the type and usage, will have individual needs. It is always a good idea to follow the maintenance schedule as provided by the car manufacturer. Some other considerations for routine vehicle maintenance include:

Wipers: Depending on where you live and the winter weather conditions, you may have to replace your windshield wipers more frequently. Worn-out or improper wiper blades can be dangerous if they do not properly clear the windshield during poor weather conditions.

Depending on where you live and the winter weather conditions, you may have to replace your windshield wipers more frequently. Worn-out or improper wiper blades can be dangerous if they do not properly clear the windshield during poor weather conditions. Oil Changes: Most newer cars will tell you when it is time for an oil change. It is a good idea to stay on top of these oil changes as it tells you it is time to do so. Oil changes are needed to ensure the longevity and safety of your car. Be sure to use the correct type of oil for your specific type of vehicle.

Most newer cars will tell you when it is time for an oil change. It is a good idea to stay on top of these oil changes as it tells you it is time to do so. Oil changes are needed to ensure the longevity and safety of your car. Be sure to use the correct type of oil for your specific type of vehicle. Car Battery: Every couple of months, it is a good idea to test your car’s battery. This will prevent possible breakdowns. Many car inspections will include a battery test.

Though these checklist points may seem tedious, they can help prevent pricey long-term problems and help ensure the safety of your vehicle when driving. Creating a personal checklist with a timeline can help make taking care of your car easy.

Interested in doing more to maintain your vehicle’s health? This complete buying guide can help you find the best OBD2 Scanner to help you analyze and diagnose what may be wrong with your car.