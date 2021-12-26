Search
Kelley Earnhardt Miller and Dale Earnhardt Jr. Statement on Passing of Martha Earnhardt

By Official Release
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Dec. 26, 2021) – It is with great sadness that we share the news that Martha Earnhardt passed away Christmas evening. As we grieve her loss and begin to imagine life without our beloved “Mamaw”, we find solace in knowing she is at peace in eternal glory and in joyous reunion with her husband Ralph and sons Dale, Randy and Danny. Please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers, and thank you so much for loving our Mamaw as if she were your own. She was not just the matriarch to our family, but she was the matriarch to multiple generations of race fans.



Official Release
