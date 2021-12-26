TAR HEELS AND GAMECOCKS SET FOR A HIGH-SPEED NASCAR EXPERIENCE PRIOR TO THE DUKE’S MAYO BOWL

Driving 101, NASCAR Racing Experience and Charlotte Sports Foundation to Hold Annual Ride-Along Event for Players, Coaches and Team Members at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Monday, December 27, 2021

CHARLOTTE (December 26, 2021) – Before the University of North Carolina and University of South Carolina football teams take to the field for the December 30 Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the players, coaches and team members will have an opportunity to turn some laps at Charlotte Motor Speedway, courtesy of Driving 101, which operates the NASCAR Racing Experience.

Every year, the NASCAR Racing Experience, in conjunction with the Charlotte Sports Foundation, plays host to the teams competing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Team members have a chance to check out the race cars and ride along for high-speed laps around the 1.5 mile oval with the NASCAR Racing Experience professional drivers.

This year, the event will be held on Monday, December 27, at 10 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to have both UNC and USC come out to enjoy the NASCAR Racing Experience before the big game,” said Kurt Weinhardt, chief revenue officer for Driving 101. “Both of these teams are based in NASCAR country, so it’s great way for the race fans on the teams – and those new to the sport — to participate in a bucket-list experience. We wish them both well in the upcoming Duke’s Bowl Game!”

About Driving 101: Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now offer the NASCAR Racing Experience at 16 speedways nationwide as well as running the Mario Andretti Racing Experience at 14 speedways nationwide. Both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports-themed events. NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com