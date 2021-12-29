CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES RELEASES 28th SEASON SCHEDULE

(Upland, CA, December 28, 2021) Just five weeks after completing the successful 2021 racing season, the California Lightning Sprint Car Series has released the schedule for its 28th year of open-wheel racing action. The ambitious schedule consists of 22 dates.

The year will kick off on March 25th when the CLS joins the World of Outlaws at one of the series mainstays, the Bakersfield Speedway. The showing will be the first of six in 2022 at the track known to locals as the “Okie Bowl.” The May 14th race on “The West’s Fastest 1/3 Mile High Banked Clay Oval” will see the CLS team up with the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Cars on the same card. The Kern County speed plant will be host to the final two rounds of the annual CLS vs BCRA “Civil War Series” on September 24th and November 15th. The November race will be run in conjunction with the USAC National Midgets. The Southern California based series will also appear on longtime promoter Scott Schweitzer’s track on April 16th and June 11th.

Another longtime venue for the CLS, the Ventura Raceway, will host seven series races in 2022. That will be more than any other track. The first will be on March 26th and the last on October 29th. Sandwiched in the middle of the campaign will be three straight trips to the 1/5 mile oval on June 25th, July 9th, and July 23rd. Other dates on the near half century old track will be April 30th and May 21st. Fans who have never been to the track known as “The Best Little Dirt Track In America,” need to put it on their bucket list. The pit area is adjacent to the beach, just feet away from the breaking waves of the Pacific Ocean. Located on the Ventura County Fairgrounds, the track is within walking distance of numerous restaurants and hotels.

The Placerville Speedway will see the CLS journey north for four races in 2021. The first will be round #3 of the “Civil War Series” on August 27th. The series will return to the red clay ¼ mile oval located on the El Dorado County Fairgrounds to close the 2022 campaign with three nights of action at the “Hangtown 100” on November 17th, 18th, and 19th. All three races will also see the USAC National Midgets in action. Those final three races will be non-point races for the CLS.

One night before the first race at Placerville on August 26th, the CLS will make its lone scheduled 2022 appearance at the Silver Dollar Speedway in Chico. That night will be round #2 of the “Civil War Series.”

The “Civil War Series,” which annually matches the CLS against the BCRA (Bay Cities Racing Association) will begin on April 2nd at the Merced Speedway in the annual Wayne Albright Memorial.

In addition to the 19 mentioned races, three dates, September 9th & 10th, and October 8th, are at tracks to be announced.

The May 14th and November 15th races at Bakersfield and the three nights in November at Placerville will all be available for fans around the globe to watch live on Flo Racing.

2022 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule

March 25 Bakersfield Speedway Winged – With World of Outlaws

March 26 Ventura Raceway Winged

April 2 Merced Speedway Non-Wing – Albright Class – Civil War #1

April 16 Bakersfield Speedway Winged

April 30 Ventura Raceway Winged

May 14 Bakersfield Speedway Winged – With USAC/CRA

May 21 Ventura Raceway Winged

June 11 Bakersfield Speedway Winged

June 25 Ventura Raceway Winged

July 9 Ventura Raceway Winged

July 23 Ventura Raceway Winged

August 26 Silver Dollar Speedway Winged – Civil War #2

August 27 Placerville Speedway Winged – Civil War #3

September 9 TBD Winged

September 10 TBD Winged

September 24 Bakersfield Speedway Winged – Civil War #4

October 8 TBD Winged

October 29 Ventura Raceway Winged

November 15 Bakersfield Speedway Winged – With USAC Midgets – Civil War #5

November 17 Placerville Speedway Non-Wing – With USAC Midgets – No Points

November 18 Placerville Speedway Non-Wing – With USAC Midgets – No Points

November 19 Placerville Speedway Non-Wing – With USAC Midgets – No Points

The CLS would like to thank 2021 series sponsors Hoosier Tires, T Shirts by Timeless, TJ Forged Racing Wheels, and Walker Performance Filtration. If you or your company would like to become part of the series in 2022, please contact Jon Robertson at the following address mailto:jon.robertson@sbcglobal.net.

To keep up with the CLS online, please visit the website at http://racecls.com/ or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/californialightningsprints

Final 2022 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Championship Points

David Gasper ® – Santa Barbara, CA – 1846 Eric Greco – Palmdale, CA – 1817 James Turnbull – Indio, CA – 1713 Jeff Dyer – Yucca Valley, CA – 1629 A.J. Bender – San Diego, CA – 1472 Dominic Del Monte – Gardena, CA – 1359 Jon Robertson – Torrance, CA – 1046 Pat Kelley – Chino, CA – 871 Aiden Lange – Lakewood, CA – 815 Bobby Michnowicz – Oak Hills, CA – 807

2021 California Lightning Sprint Car Series Schedule and Winners

March 13 Bakersfield Speedway – Eric Greco

April 10 Bakersfield Speedway – Bobby Michnowicz

April 24 Merced Speedway (Wayne Albright Memorial – Round #1 of the Civil War Series with BCRA – Wingless) – James Turnbull

May 15 Bakersfield Speedway – A.J. Bender

June 5 Ventura Raceway – A.J. Bender

June 19 Keller Auto Speedway (Hanford) – Postponed due to heat.

July 3 Santa Maria Speedway – Eric Greco

July 24 Santa Maria Speedway (Wing Madness #1) Santa Maria – A.J. Bender

August 7 Merced Speedway (Civil War Series #2 with BCRA – Winged) – Dave Gasper

August 28 Ventura Raceway – Eric Greco

September 18 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #3 with BCRA – Winged) – Kevin Michnowicz

September 19 The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – David Gasper

October 2 Ventura Raceway – Eric Greco

October 30 Ventura Raceway – Jeff Dyer

November 16 Bakersfield Speedway (Civil War #4 with BCRA – Winged – Western States Lightning Sprint Car Championship) – A.J. Bender

November 18 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets) – Logan Seavey

November 19 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets) – Chris Crowder

November 20 Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 – (Co sanctioned with BCRA and in companion with the USAC National Midgets) – Logan Seavey

PAST CALIFORNIA LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS

1994 Tony Everhart

1995 Gary Sexton

1996 Rob Sczymczak

1997 Jon Rahe

1998 Chris Rahe

1999 Brent Sexton

2000 Greg Bragg

2001 Greg Bragg

2002 Greg Bragg

2003 David Cardey

2004 Keith Janca

2005 Johnny Bates

2006 Donny Gansen

2007 Shane Rossen

2008 Brent Sexton

2009 Stuart Hielschier Sr.

2010 Jarrett Kramer

2011 Tim Brown

2012 Bobby Michnowicz

2013 Stephen Limon

2014 Bobby Michnowicz

2015 Bobby Michnowicz

2016 Bobby Michnowicz

2017 Bobby Michnowicz

2018 Jarrett Kramer

2019 Jarrett Kramer

2021 David Gasper