TRIPLE 20 TQ QUALIFIERS FRIDAY INSIDE ALLENTOWN, PA’S PPL CENTER WILL HELP SET THE STAGE FOR SATURDAY’S 40-LAP A-MAIN

ALLENTOWN, PA DECEMBER 29, 2021 . . . Entries for the Ironton Global Allentown Indoor Race set for January 7 and 8 at the PPL Center continue to arrive at the series office pushing the total towards 45 TQ Midgets.

An exciting Friday night schedule will find all drivers competing in one of three 20 lap Qualifiers from which the top three finishers will advance directly into Saturday’s 40-lap A Main.

The unique, and competitor-friendly two-day format will provides TQ racers and teams with several opportunities to make Saturday’s 24-car A-Main starting field.

Group time trials on Friday afternoon will offer the top 12 the first four starting spots for the trio of 20-lap Qualifiers later that night. Those 12 drivers will vie for the fast qualifier award in front of the crowd later than night in single car, two lap qualifying effort.

The remainder of Triple 20 starting line-ups will be determined from their heat race finish.

Thanks to the support of Ironton Auto Body, each of Friday night’s three TQ Midget Qualifiers will take home $1,000. The top three finishers will lock themselves into Saturday’s Dash and 40 lap A-Main.

Additional bonus awards for Fast Time, Heat Race and Qualifier victories will also be on the line courtesy of Mahoning Valley Speedway, Bob Hilbert Sportswear and Pocono Raceway.

“We are fortunate to have the support of many great companies at the Allentown race including Ironton Auto Body,” stated promoter Len Sammons. “When we were revamping the program for this year’s event, our goal was to give all racers more laps and track time. Now with this bonus money three drivers will head to hotel on Friday night with at least $1,000 in their pockets!”

“Time trials is when drivers prove how much speed they have in their cars and can be some of the most important laps turned all weekend, but the public often never sees them,” reasoned Sammons.

“Under this format the top 12 drivers from group qualifying, will run in a knockout qualifying. The twelfth fastest from the afternoon session will go first setting the time to beat and the suspense will building from there!”

The top three finishers in each of Friday’s Triple 20s will start in the first three rows of Saturday’s A-Main. Their starting order will be determined in a Dash, lined-up by the luck of the draw. The remainder of the 24 car starting line-up will be filled on Saturday through four TQ Qualifiers and two TQ B-Mains.

Champ Karts and Slingshots will also run group time trials Friday afternoon to set the line-ups for heat races on Friday taking 15 qualifiers. B Mains Saturday will fill the rest of the 20-car, 20-lap feature fields. These racers will also be racing for bonus money in time trials and their heat races.

Ironton Global and Ironton Telephone and Internet are the Allentown Indoor Auto Racing Series title sponsors. Ironton Global is the leading international provider of cloud-based communication services, headquartered in Coplay, PA.

The Allentown event, as well as 2022 Series events that follow in Atlantic City, NJ and Syracuse, NY are being presented by BELFOR Property Restoration Services, provider of professional 24/7 residential and commercial restoration services.

Future Homes of Kunkletown, PA, a home construction company, specializing in residential, multi-family, and energy efficient buildings, has also returned as the presenting sponsor for the Saturday night card of racing in Allentown.

Tickets for the two days of racing in Allentown are on sale now. To order online visit www.pplcenter.com. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the arena box office, open every Tuesday and Thursday and during events hosted at the arena including Lehigh Valley Phantoms games. Tickets will be available at the box office both days of the event.

Recently received TQ Midget entries include Max McLaughlin, Mooresville, NC in a car owned by Caprara Motorsports, Kyle Hutchinson of Meriden, CT in a car owned by Don Preece and Doug Stearly of Collegeville, PA in a car owed by Ken Sebring.

A three brother’s team out of Ontario, NY will include veterans Tommy and Timmy Catalano as well as 15 year-old Trevor who will be making his TQ debut. In addition, a fourth Catalano brother, Tyler, 17, will be wheeling a Champ Kart.

The biggest Indoor Auto Racing Series PPL Center TQ Midget race winner Ryan Flores of Mooresville, N.C. has enter. Team cars entered by Trey Hoddick will be driven by Mike Christopher, Jr. of Wolcott, CT, and past Indoor feature Scott Kreutter of Alden, NY.

Entries for the Champ Kart division have swelled to 36 entries and a wait list has been created. Limited spots in the Slingshots and TQ Midgets still remain.

The racing schedule calls for doors opening at 6:00 PM with racing getting underway at 7:30 PM on Friday. On Saturday, doors open and Fan Fest begins at 5 PM with racing starting at 7:00 PM sharp. The on-track Fan Fest is available at no extra charge to ticket holders who chose the option when making their purchase.

After Allentown, the series will head to Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 28 & 29 for the NAPA KNOW Gambler’s Classic and conclude in Syracuse, NY at the NY State Fairgrounds Exposition Center on Friday and Saturday, March 11 & 12.

Series information including links for purchasing tickets, hotel rooms and racer entry forms are available on the series website: www.indoorautoracing.com.

Sponsorship opportunities remain for all Indoor Auto Racing Series races. For more information, contact Danny Sammons at danny@aarn.com or call 609-888-3618.