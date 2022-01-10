JTG DAUGHERTY RACING ANNOUNCES FRESH PARTNERSHIP WITH IRISH SPRING®

Irish Spring to sponsor No. 47 Camaro ZL1 in Daytona 500 and Bristol Dirt Race

HARRISBURG, N.C. (January 10, 2022) – – JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that Irish Spring® Body Wash will sponsor the No. 47 Camaro ZL1 with Kroger® in the Daytona 500 on February 20th and the Bristol Dirt Race on April 17th.

“We’ve got a strong sponsor lineup this season, and we’re proud to welcome Irish Spring to the Kroger Racing family,” Stenhouse said. “They’ve selected two great races to showcase their body wash brand to NASCAR’s 70 million brand loyal fans, and it’s two race tracks we excel at regularly.”

“More guys choose Irish Spring to get clean than any other brand, and we’re thrilled to join JTG Daugherty Racing in their drive to clean up at Daytona and Bristol,” said Emily Fong Mitchell, General Manager, Personal Care North America.

The two races selected by Irish Spring are sites where Stenhouse has a victory and a runner-up finish. To elaborate, Stenhouse’s second career NASCAR Cup Series victory occurred at Daytona International Speedway on July 1, 2017, and he finished in second-place in his first outing in the Bristol Dirt Race.

“We’re all going to need to use some Irish Spring Body Wash after the Bristol Dirt Race,” Stenhouse laughed. “We had a blast our first time there on dirt and our car was really good on the long run. We’re looking forward to getting back there with Kroger and Irish Spring. But first, we’ll kick things off for Irish Spring in our biggest race of the year, the Daytona 500.”

Live coverage of the Daytona 500 takes place on Sunday, February 20th at 2:30 PM ET on FOX, MRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio. The Bristol Dirt race airs live Sunday, April 17th at 7 PM ET on FOX, PRN Radio and SiriusXM Satellite NASCAR Radio.

