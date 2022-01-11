How to choose the best insurance for your vehicle purchase

If you are in the market to purchase a Ford F150 truck you may be pleasantly surprised to learn that the Ford F-Series truck is the best-selling vehicle of 2021 in the United States for the 40th consecutive year.

But before you rush out to purchase your new truck, one of the items that you will want to carefully consider is how to find the insurance coverage that will meet all of your automotive needs and do so at an affordable and competitive price. Below we have compiled all of the relevant information as we take a look at the average insurance cost for a Ford F150. We will also discuss all of the various elements that will affect the price of your automotive insurance policy.

There are numerous factors that will ultimately determine exactly how much you can expect to pay when you insure your vehicle. Please note that the different versions of the Ford F150 and the age of the truck can significantly impact the cost of your insurance coverage.

There are other things to consider which include, but are not limited to, your age, gender, driving experience, driving record, where you live and the safety rating of the vehicle. The trim package you choose can affect your insurance rate as well. A standard trim package with Two-Wheel Drive can cost as little as approximately $105 per month for liability insurance for an experienced driver with a clean driving record. The more expensive Crew Cab models that come with a premium trim package and Four-Wheel Drive can cost the same individual as much as $30 more per month for liability insurance.

The safety features and the safety ratings on the Ford F150 that you choose are important items to consider when purchasing any vehicle. Good safety features and ratings can reduce your insurance premium. Insurance companies will often offer discounts for certain safety features including anti-lock brakes, air bags, and anti-theft devices, just to name a few.

Notably, the 2020 Ford F150 crew-cab scored well in IIHS (The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) crash tests. But, keep in mind, that all Ford F150 models may not show the same crash tests results. You can look up the information on how the Ford F150 has performed previously in crash tests at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

If you choose to fully insure your Ford F150, you will probably want to obtain comprehensive insurance which will increase the cost of your automobile insurance. This type of insurance will pay for damage to your vehicle that is not caused by a collision, for example, damage caused by hail or hitting an animal, and the theft of your vehicle. For this reason, the cost of comprehensive insurance is partly based on how often the vehicle you own is stolen, commonly known as the theft rate.

A 2018 study by the National Crime Bureau found that a full-size Ford pickup was the third most stolen vehicle in the United States. However, it is usually older year models that are typically stolen as they often don’t have any anti-theft protection.

These are some of the items you should consider when purchasing a Ford F150 or any vehicle, and a guide to obtaining the best insurance coverage and rate. Lastly, always shop around to obtain several quotes before making your final decision.