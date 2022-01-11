Single-day tickets go on sale today for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding

Ten races will be featured on track during the 18th annual event weekend

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Jan. 11, 2022) – Single-day tickets to the 2022 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding go on sale to the public today at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets can be bought online at gpstpete.com for the 18th annual event set for February 25-27th in downtown St. Petersburg.

Fans get an action-packed weekend featuring 10 races from six different series speeding down the runways of Albert Whitted Airport and racing along the Bayshore Drive waterfront and St. Petersburg skyline. Daily general admission tickets are $25 for Friday, $40 for Saturday, and $55 for Sunday. Single Day Grandstand seats are $120 in upper rows and $95 in lower rows. Junior pricing is available for ages 12 and under.

Multi-day tickets remain available for purchase for those fans wanting to attend all three days of the event weekend. A 3-Day General Admission ticket offers the best value at $60, and 3-Day Grandstand seats are $155 and $125 for upper and lower rows, respectively.

“There’s no better way to begin a new racing season while also enjoying the spectacular weather of St. Pete, Florida. ‘The Sunshine City’ is the perfect setting for the start of another NTT INDYCAR SERIES season,” said Kim Green, co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC, organizers of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Presented by RP Funding. “We can’t wait to open the spectator gates in just over six weeks for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding.”

The weekend schedule, highlighted by the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race for its 18th annual visit to the streets of St. Petersburg, will have a full complement of racing series on track. INDYCAR’s future stars will battle in the Indy Lights series. More of the sport’s rising stars looking to climb the professional racing ladder will compete in Indy Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship doubleheader races for both series. IMSA-sanctioned Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup and SRO’s GT America also add two races each to a loaded schedule with some fender-to-fender showroom stock racing for fans to enjoy.

For additional ticket prices, the event schedule and festival information, visit gpstpete.com. Follow Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding on social media using @gpstpete and #FirestoneGP for the latest updates. Joining the E-Club also provides insider access to the latest news and offers.

About Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg presented by RP Funding:

The Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is a race event held during Florida’s spring break season. Traditionally the site of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES’ season-opening race, St. Pete is a destination city hosting this annual motorsports tradition and offering a festival atmosphere with its downtown location. The temporary circuit is a 1.8-mile, 14-turn configuration using the streets circling Pioneer Park, the Duke Energy Center for the Arts, The Dali Museum and extending onto the runways at Albert Whitted Airport, which overlooks the waterfront of Tampa Bay and picturesque St. Petersburg Harbor and Marina. Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is owned and operated by Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC. Green Savoree St. Petersburg, LLC is owned by Green Savoree Racing Promotions 2, LLC whose other subsidiaries also promote three additional INDYCAR SERIES races, The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (July 1-3, 2022), Honda Indy Toronto (July 15-17, 2022), and Grand Prix of Portland (Sept. 2-4, 2022).

For more information, visit gpstpete.com, ‘like’ its Facebook page at @GPSTPETE or follow the event on Twitter @GPSTPETE and Instagram @GPSTPETE using #FirestoneGP.