Montoya reunites with Arrow McLaren SP for Indianapolis May events

A familiar name will be returning to the NTT IndyCar Series starting grid in May after it was announced that Juan Pablo Montoya will be joining forces with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission Foods for a second consecutive season as he competes in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 14 followed by the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indy’s iconic oval-shaped layout on May 29.

Montoya, a racing veteran from Bogota, Columbia, will be piloting the No. 6 Arrow McLaren SP Dallara-Chevrolet for both Indy events, where he will be a teammate to AMSP’s full-time drivers Pato O’Ward and Felix Rosenqvist, as he also bids for his seventh Indianapolis 500 entry and third victory.

“I’m excited to return to Indianapolis with Arrow McLaren SP and Mission, to once again compete in a race that holds a special place in my heart – the Indianapolis 500,” Montoya said. “I had a great experience with the team last year and look forward to building on the progress we made in 2021. I think we have a real shot at competing at the front of the field and challenging for the win.”

In May 2021, Montoya drove the No. 86 AMSP Chevrolet to a 21st-place result in the GMR Grand Prix at the Indy road course followed by a ninth-place result in the 105th running of the Indy 500. He won the 500 in his first attempt in 2000 while competing for Chip Ganassi Racing, thus becoming the first Columbian to achieve an Indy 500 victory, and became a two-time Indy 500 champion in 2015 while driving for Team Penske.

Montoya, whose racing career started with karting, returns to AMSP with a rich motorsports resume that includes previous competitions in British Formula 3, International Formula 3000, FedEx Championship Series, Formula One, IndyCar, Rolex 24 at Daytona, NASCAR, IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, 24 Hours of Le Mans and FIA World Endurance Championship. During this span, he has competed for organizations that include Williams Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing, Team Penske, Meyer Shank Racing, DragonSpeed USA and McLaren.

To go along with two Indianapolis 500 victories, Montoya has one championship and 15 career victories in IndyCar competition. His last victory in IndyCar was at the Streets of St. Petersburg in March 2016 while driving for Team Penske, which also marked his last full-time IndyCar season to date. He claimed his maiden IndyCar title in 1999 in a tie-breaker against Dario Franchitti.

By competing in both Indianapolis events this season, Montoya will reach 97 career starts in the IndyCar Series.

“We’re delighted to have both Juan Pablo and Mission Foods back for another Indianapolis 500,” Zak Brown, McLaren Racing’s CEO, said. “Juan Pablo is an institution in motorsport, with two Indianapolis 500 victories and an impressive Formula 1 career with multiple wins for McLaren. He adds experience that really benefits our team, giving us another driver with the potential to win anytime he steps into the car.”

Mission Foods, which partnered with Arrow McLaren SP in 2020, will be represented on Montoya’s car and suit for both Indy events and will serve as a yearlong associate sponsor for O’Ward and Rosenqvist.

“We are thrilled to partner again with Juan Pablo Montoya and Arrow McLaren SP for the 106th Running of the Indianapolis 500,” Juan Gonzalez, Mission Foods’ CEO, added. “The Indianapolis 500 and Juan Pablo are legendary to racing and loved by race fans everywhere. It’s an honor for our brand to align with icons like these.”

The GMR Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is scheduled to occur on May 14 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC. The 106th running of the Indianapolis 500 is scheduled to commence on May 29 at 11 a.m. ET on NBC.