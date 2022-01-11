Richard Childress Racing Announces Breakthrough Partnership with 3CHI

Leader in natural, hemp-based consumable and therapeutic products to sponsor Tyler Reddick during 2022 season

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (January 11, 2022) – 3CHI, a company focused on innovation within hemp-based consumer products, is teaming up for a groundbreaking partnership with Richard Childress Racing, Tyler Reddick and the No. 8 NASCAR Cup Series team in 2022, the two organizations announced today.

This is a significant partnership for both organizations as it marks the first category-specific team partnership in NASCAR and first hemp-based consumer brand sponsorship across all major professional sports.

The partnership will kick off with the DAYTONA 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tyler Reddick will drive the No. 8 3CHI Chevrolet Camaro in the Great American Race, as well as a significant number of races during the 2022 season as part of the multi-race, multi-year partnership.

“This is a unique opportunity to leverage a team partnership with one of the most iconic and innovative teams in NASCAR to help introduce 3CHI’s vast array of products to a passionate and dedicated fan base,” said Justin Journay, founder and chief executive officer of 3CHI. “We’re looking forward to working with Richard Childress Racing to tap into the excitement of the sport and new Next Gen car, unique activation opportunities and technology involved.”

3CHI focuses on bringing natural science and new innovation to the hemp industry and has earned thousands of consumer testimonials to their benefit and enjoyment of 3CHI products. 3CHI produces products made by the industry’s best scientists, using the highest quality natural and organic hemp.

Everything produced by 3CHI follows all federal requirements for full legal compliance. 3CHI’s production and distribution of its products strictly adhere to a policy of safety above all else and sales are for responsible adult use only to consumers aged 21 and older.

“This is a first-of-its kind partnership, both within motorsports and within the sports industry as a whole,” said Torrey Galida, president of Richard Childress Racing. “We’re proud of our role as industry leaders in this category and look forward to introducing a pioneer in hemp-based consumer products to NASCAR, as well as educating fans about 3CHI’s innovative, science-based products.”

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR has celebrated over 50 years of racing and earned more than 200 victories and 16 championships, including six in the NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2022 NASCAR Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Chevrolet), along with two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion Tyler Reddick (No. 8 Chevrolet). RCR fields a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series program with Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill.

About 3CHI:

3CHI began with roots as a CBD producer and quickly became a pioneer in science-based cannabis research. Founded by a biochemist, the company was the first commercial developer of hemp-derived Delta 8, leading to the immense popularity of legally compliant THCs today. Based in Indiana, the company continues as an industry leader in emerging THC science and innovative hemp-derived products. To learn more, click here: 3CHI.com. For questions and media inquiries, please reach out to: press@3chi.com.