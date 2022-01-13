RimTyme Will Anchor Sponsorship Lineup for Spencer Boyd in 2022

Mooresville, NC (January 12, 2022) – Spencer Boyd announced today that RimTyme Custom Wheels & Tires, the company with the largest wheel and tire inventory in the industry, will be the anchor to his sponsorship platform in 2022. RimTyme is slated to be the primary sponsor of the Young’s Motorsports No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for seven races in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and an associate sponsor for the remainder of the season.

“RimTyme has stepped up in a big way with this partnership,” said Boyd. “They saw some great growth in many of their stores following the Roval race we did together last year so they want to expand their reach. We even overlayed a map of their stores with NASCAR tracks which shows RimTyme is in racing’s backyard. I’m personally grateful for the opportunity to represent this company and all the employees they have working as my extended pit crew.”

RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires carries more custom rims than the traditional wheel shop. They have a large selection of name brand custom wheels available in the latest styles, finishes, colors, and sizes. In addition to a variety of wheel brands, RimTyme carries popular tire brands for everyday driving needs at affordable prices to fit any budget.

“We’re excited,” exclaimed Brock Roberts of RimTyme. “This partnership with Spencer is coming at a pivotal point as we expand our RimTyme footprint. We are continually adding stores brand-wide, now with 37 locations that have experts to help guide NASCAR fans to the right wheel and tire package for their vehicles. We’ll also be launching a new promotion that when Spencer finishes 12th place or higher in a race, we will give customers $212 off a new rim and tire package at select locations. We can’t wait for Daytona!”

As part of the partnership there will be several chances to meet Spencer and see the RimTyme truck up close this year. Kicking off the season, RimTyme will be set up across from Daytona International Speedway at a Sunoco station where Spencer will be signing autographs throughout the Daytona 500 weekend. The RimTyme No. 12 show truck will also be visiting several RimTyme stores throughout the year starting on April 2 at the new Conyers, GA location.

“It’s going to be a great year for the No. 12 team,” smiled Boyd. “We are going to build off of the nail-biting win last year at Talladega and come out of the gate strong at Daytona. I’m humbled to be given this opportunity by Tyler Young and will make the men and women on the 12 team proud.”

The first appearance for the No. 12 RimTyme Chevrolet Silverado will be the season opener at Daytona International Speedway on February 18, 2022. Find a RimTyme Custom Wheels and Tires location near you at www.rimtyme.com/locations.