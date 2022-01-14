TOYOTA GAZOO Racing Premieres GRMN Yaris in Japan

Limited to 500 Units, Reservation Lottery Starting Today on TGR Website

CHIBA CITY, JAPAN, Jan 14, 2022 – (JCN Newswire) – TOYOTA GAZOO Racing (TGR) premiered the “GRMN(1) Yaris”(2) at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022(3) on January 14. Sales of a 500-unit limited edition model are expected to begin at GR Garages nationwide around summer 2022. The GRMN Yaris is a fully tuned model of the GR Yaris that has gone through rigorous refinement with professional drivers. In addition, a new program is to be activated that will deliver to customers the type of daily vehicle evolution and driver-tailored customization that takes place in motorsports.

Since its launch in September in 2020, the GR Yaris has been involved in various motorsports, such as the Super Taikyu Series(4) where President Toyoda got behind the wheel as Morizo and participated with ROOKIE Racing, and the Japanese Rally Championship(5), where it won the season championship.

The GR Yaris has been refined through “driver first” car development. Issues under extreme use conditions are identified through driver feedback and quickly resolved. Each car can be tailored to the driver to evolve into a safe and easy-to-drive vehicle.

The development of the GRMN Yaris began from Morizo’s desire to “deliver cars to customers that evolve quickly and can be tailored to individuals like in the field of motorsports.” Using lessons learned from motorsports competition, body rigidity has been enhanced, weight has been reduced by approximately 20 kg(6), overall width has been increased by 10 mm(6) for aerodynamic improvement, and vehicle height has been reduced by 10 mm(6) for a lower center of gravity. Also, it uses mechanical LSD, a close-ratio gear transmission, and a low final gear set, which has been improved through repeated “breaking and fixing”. The GR Yaris has evolved into a car that can be driven faster and with more peace of mind, with improved braking force, grip, cornering and following performance based on feedback from professional drivers.

Additionally, through the two Update Program and Personalization Program services, we will provide customers with “cars that evolve quickly and can be tailored to individuals” just like they are in motorsports. The GRMN Yaris offers the enjoyment of race-car like ongoing progress by achieving real-time car evolution for each race with the Update Program and driving experiences that that bring out performance through tailoring the car to the driver with the Personalization Program.

(1) General name for limited-quantity models at the top of TGR’s GR sports car series

(2) “GRMN Yaris” is used for marketing purposes; the name used in vehicle registration, etc. is “GR Yaris GRMN”

(3) A customized car event held at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba from January 14 to January 16, 2022 (with a trade/media day on January 14 and public days on January 15 and 16)

(4) ROOKIE Racing GR Yaris, based on the GR Yaris, competed in ROOKIE Racing from the 2020 season to the second race of the 2021 season

(5 ) GR YARIS GR4 Rally based on the GR Yaris competed from the 2021 season

(6) Comparison GR Yaris RZ “High Performance”. The changes of overall width and vehicle height only apply to “Circuit Package”. Vehicle height: The overall height not including rear spoiler

