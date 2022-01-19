Forester Pontoons Joins Trans Am and SVRA Championship as The Official Pontoon Boat

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (January 19, 2022) – Forester Pontoons is the newest partner to join the SpeedTour family ahead of the 2022 race season. The agreement names Forester Pontoons as the “Official Pontoon Boat” of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli and the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA). For over 30 years, Forester Pontoons has been making waves perfecting the art of pontoon making and pontoon furnishings.

“Forester Pontoons has found success by focusing on strong core values, hard work, integrity and family,” said Tony Parella, CEO of Parella Motorsports Holdings. “Those are the same values and principles that I’ve relied on while building the SpeedTour. I’m excited to have Forester Pontoons join our family. When there’s not a SpeedTour event that focuses on going fast on the track, what a better way to relax than to slow down on the water. I’m excited to bring Forester Pontoons into our paddock and introduce our competitors and fans to their incredible products.”

Based in Hill City, Minn., Forester Pontoons sources all of their raw materials locally and designs, fabricates and assembles every detail of their boats in Minnesota. With their products hand-made by people they trust, Forester is able to offer customers a quality pontoon at an affordable price. Get ready for the summer and order your Forester Pontoon today.

“At Forester Pontoons, we are thrilled to join the SpeedTour and start making waves in the paddock,” said Chad Christenson, owner of Forester Pontoons. “I was introduced to the SpeedTour when I started racing in the Trans Am Series last year. After seeing what the SpeedTour was about, getting to know the fans and experiencing the atmosphere at the track, I couldn’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

The SpeedTour provides partners with value through a unique B2B ecosystem, located in a paddock filled with business owners and corporate executives. With highly-visible branding opportunities available during SpeedTour event weekends, promotion abilities also exist within SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine and on the various SpeedTour websites and social media platforms. The list of partners from top brands and companies involved with the SpeedTour continues to grow.

About SpeedTour: The SpeedTour hosts motorsports festivals encompassing America’s top road racing series at the most prestigious race tracks across the country. Competition ranges from the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli (Trans Am), Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA), Formula Regional Americas powered by Honda (FR Americas), Formula 4 United States Championship powered by Honda (F4 U.S.), to International GT (IGT) and more. Trans Am, FR Americas and F4 U.S. are all sanctioned by SCCA Pro Racing, which is also related to the SpeedTour through a long-term agreement to the commercial rights to brand and operate SCCA Pro Racing. With 21 events on the 2022 schedule, the SpeedTour will exceed 5,500 entries. Between racing, concerts and car shows, SpeedTour events often attract more than 25,000 spectators. Additional marketing and promotional opportunities for the SpeedTour are available through SpeedTour Quarterly Magazine, a quarterly magazine delivered in both print and digital formats and SpeedTour TV, a live streaming platform. Several marquee SpeedTour events will be live streamed at SpeedTour.TV.

About the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli: The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is the longest-running professional road race series in the United States. The Trans Am Series was founded by racing factory pony cars in the late 1960s. More than 50 years after their launch, Mustangs, Camaros and Challengers continue to be sold today, with Trans Am racing credited as playing a major role in their success and longevity. The SpeedTour will host the professional race series at 16 events nationwide in 2022.

About Sportscar Vintage Racing Association: Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) is the largest vintage racing organization in the world. A typical event has several hundred vintage race cars representing over 100 years of automotive history on the track. The drivers of these race cars are high net-worth, prominent professionals. In 2022, SVRA will host 21 events at some of the most iconic race tracks in North America, including Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Sebring International Raceway, Watkins Glen International, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Sonoma Raceway and Circuit of The Americas, among others. This nationwide footprint has over 312,000,000 Americans living within 200 miles of our events.

About Forester Pontoons: At Forester Pontoons, we have built our business on integrity. From the transparency with which we work to the high-quality craftsmanship we put into our products; we’ve been making waves for over 30 years. Join the Forester family of pontoons today and see the difference integrity can make.