LUCAS OIL POWRi SOUTHWEST LIGHTNING SPRINT CAR SERIES 2022 SCHEDULE

(Lakeside, CA, January 19, 2022) The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series has released a 15-race point paying schedule for its third year of competition in the Southwestern portion of the United States. The action will take place on four different tracks and will feature a competitive mix of eight winged and seven wingless races.

In addition to the 15-point races, the club has included four trips to some of the biggest lightning sprint car series races in the nation. Included will be two trips to the Midwest, one to the Pacific Northwest, and another to Central California. Those trips will add a dozen extra non-point paying races to the 2022 schedule.

The four tracks presenting point races in 2022 are the Barona Speedway, the Imperial Valley Raceway, Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway, and Perris Auto Speedway. Barona will once again be the home track for the SWLS hosting six races. Imperial Valley Raceway will see the open-wheelers on the track five times. Arizona’s Mohave Valley Raceway will welcome the series back for the second year in a row with three races. For the first time ever one of the most famous tracks in the nation, Perris Auto Speedway, will host the club for one race.

The 2022 season will kick off with a pair of wingless races on March 4th and 5th during the California Mid-Winter Fair at the Imperial Valley Raceway. The following weekend will be another doubleheader when the racing group journeys just across the border into Arizona for a pair of winged shows at Mohave Valley.

After the trip to the “Copper State,” the SWLS will take six weeks off before returning to Imperial Valley for another wingless show on April 23rd.

Barona will host the SWLS for the first time on April 30th. It will be the first of five straight point races for the club on the San Diego County oval stretching through July 9th. Three of those battles will be contested with wings and two will be without. Stuck into the middle of those races will be two nights of action at the POWRi Lightning Sprint Car Nationals on the Central Missouri Speedway on Labor Day weekend.

After the July 9th race at Barona, the club will be off for a little over two months to allow teams to contest the Clay Cup at Washington’s Deming Speedway (July 14, 15, and 16) and the popular Minkota Nationals in Minnesota and North Dakota (August 11, 12, 13, and 14). The tracks for the Minkota Nationals have yet to be determined.

Once the club returns to its Southern California home, it will head to the highly anticipated winged race at the fastest track it has ever been on, the ½ mile at Perris Auto Speedway. That race will be on September 17th and will see the SWLS race on the same card as the popular USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series.

October will be an extremely busy month for the stars and cars of the Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series with seven nights of racing, on four different tracks, in just 23 days. The first two races will be the final winged events on the 2022 schedule at Barona and Mohave Valley on October 1st and 8th respectively. October 13th, 14th, and 15th will see the troupe journey to the Lemoore Raceway in California’s “Central Valley” for the prestigious Cal Cup. Those three nights will be the final non-point races of the year for the SWLS. The season will conclude on October 22nd and 23rd, on the same track where it started eight months earlier, the Imperial Valley Raceway. That season ending weekend will once again see the teams leave their wings at home.

The Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series would like to thank the following marketing partners. Sexton Fire Protection, RTL Traffic Control & Equipment, Maxima Oil, Victory Graphix, Hoosier Tires, BK Wing, A.M. Ortega Construction Inc, Swift Powder Coating, and Lucas Oil. If you or your company would like to become part of the series in 2022, please contact Brent Sexton at (619) 454-6945 or mailto:sextonfire@cox.net

2022 Lucas Oil POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series Point Races Schedule

March 4 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

March 5 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

March 10 Mohave Valley Raceway (Practice) Winged

March 11 Mohave Valley Raceway Winged

March 12 Mohave Valley Raceway Winged

April 23 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

April 30 Barona Speedway Winged

May 14 Barona Speedway Wingless

May 28 Central Missouri Speedway – POWRi Nationals Non-Points

May 29 Central Missouri Speedway – POWRi Nationals Non-Points

June 11 Barona Speedway Winged

June 25 Barona Speedway Winged

July 9 Barona Speedway Wingless

July 14 Deming Speedway – Clay Cup Non-Points

July 15 Deming Speedway – Clay Cup Non-Points

July 16 Deming Speedway – Clay Cup Non-Points

August 11 TBA – Minkota Nationals Non-Points

August 12 TBA – Minkota Nationals Non-Points

August 13 TBA – Minkota Nationals Non-Points

August 14 TBA – Minkota Nationals Non-Points

Sept. 17 Perris Auto Speedway (with USAC/CRA) Winged

October 1 Barona Speedway Winged

October 8 Mohave Valley Raceway (co sanction with CLS) Winged

October 13 Lemoore Raceway – Cal Cup Non-Points

October 14 Lemoore Raceway – Cal Cup Non-Points

October 15 Lemoore Raceway – Cal Cup Non-Points

October 22 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless

October 23 Imperial Valley Raceway Wingless