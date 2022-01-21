Sprecher Brewing Co. to Sponsor ARCA Menards Series

Milwaukee brewery becomes Official Craft Soda of ARCA

Toledo, OH (January 21, 2022) – Sprecher Brewing Co. and the Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA) announced today that Sprecher® will become the Official Craft Soda of the ARCA Menards Series in 2022.

“Sprecher is proud to increase our partnership with ARCA and Menards for 2022. Sprecher is Milwaukee’s original craft brewery and the birthplace of Sprecher’s award-winning root beer and craft sodas,” said Sharad Chadha, CEO of Sprecher. “We enjoyed our first foray into the ARCA Menards Series last year when racing returned to The Milwaukee Mile, and we’re excited to see what 2022 has in store.”

The official partnership status will see Sprecher craft soda enhance their presence at all ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and ARCA Menards Series West Races in 2022, beginning with the season-opening race for the ARCA platform at New Smyrna Speedway on February 16, just days before the ARCA Menards Series takes to the World Center of Racing in the Lucas Oil 200 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19.

In addition to the Official Craft Soda designation, Sprecher will support all ARCA Menards Series platform television broadcasts, including FS1 and MAVTV, as well as become the sponsor of the Sprecher Lap Leader Award, which will go to the driver who leads the most laps in each race across the ARCA Menards Series platform throughout the season, and an overall season-long award for the driver who leads the most laps in each series throughout the year.

“We’re pleased, and proud to partner with Sprecher and the ARCA Menards Series,” commented Jeff Abbott, Menards Spokesperson. “Sprecher craft sodas are a staple supplier to Menards. A Wisconsin company whose products sell vigorously throughout the Menards retail footprint. The ARCA Menards Series sponsorship for Sprecher is a great fit.”

Established in Milwaukee in 1985, Sprecher had modest beginnings, with company founder Randy Sprecher hand-crafting much of the brewery equipment at the first location. Sprecher’s award-winning root beer was originally made for family-friendly brewery tours, and became the brewery’s top seller and was rated the best root beer by The New York Times.

Today, Sprecher is one of the only breweries in the U.S. that still uses a unique fire-brewing process that caramelizes the flavors to give Sprecher’s craft sodas and beers big, bold flavor. The popularity of Sprecher’s unique craft beverages has led to continued expansion of the facilities located in Glendale, Wis, located just minutes from downtown Milwaukee. Sprecher has gone from serving Southeastern Wisconsin to being distributed to retailers in 35 states. In February 2020, Randy Sprecher retired after achieving his entrepreneurial dreams He kept the company in local hands, selling Sprecher to a small team of Milwaukee investors.

“Sprecher craft sodas are a great fit for the ARCA Menards Series,” said ARCA president Ron Drager. “ARCA fans are definitely Sprecher fans, we saw that with our buy-a-case, get-a-ticket promotion last year. We are extremely excited to welcome Sprecher to the ARCA family of corporate partners for 2022.”

ABOUT SPRECHER BREWING COMPANY

Sprecher Brewing Co. is Milwaukee’s original craft brewery. Sprecher brews more than 20 craft sodas as well as 12 craft beers, including the world famous Sprecher Root Beer. Sprecher craft sodas are fire-brewed and made with honey to produce unique bold flavor with antioxidants. Sprecher’s craft sodas are made in Milwaukee and now available in 35 states and online.

ABOUT MENARDS

A family-owned and run company started in 1958, Menards is recognized as the retail home center leader of the Midwest with 236 stores in 15 states. Menards is truly a one-stop shop for all of your home improvement needs featuring a full-service lumberyard and everything you need to plan a renovation or build a home, garage, cabin, shed, deck, fence or post frame building. You’ll find a large selection of lumber, roofing, siding, construction blocks, trusses, doors and windows, plus cabinets, appliances, countertops, flooring, lighting, paint, plumbing supplies and more. To complete the job, Menards has quality hand tools, power tools, fasteners, electrical tools plus storage options and supplies for everyone from the weekend warrior to the pro!

Menards has what you need to complete your outdoor projects and keep your yard in tip-top shape including mowers, trimmers, blowers, pressure washers and more, plus a beautiful garden center stocked with plants, shrubs, trees, landscaping tools, grass seed, fertilizer options, outdoor décor and patio furniture. Menards also has everyday essentials like health & beauty products, housewares, pet and wildlife supplies, automotive items and even groceries. And at Christmas, an Enchanted Forest display area with impressive trees, lighting, decorations, ornaments, inflatables and more.

Menards is known for friendly Customer Service and as the place to “Save Big Money” with low prices every day, and sales too! For more information, please visit Menards.com to learn about our store locations, offerings and services.

ABOUT ARCA

The Automobile Racing Club of America (ARCA), founded in 1953 by John and Mildred Marcum in Toledo, Ohio, and acquired by NASCAR in April 2018, is the leading grassroots stock car sanctioning body in the United States. Bridging the gap between NASCAR’s top three national touring series and weekly racing all across the country, the organization is scheduled to administer more than 100 events in multiple racing series in 2022, including the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, the ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the ARCA Midwest Tour, plus weekly racing at Toledo and Flat Rock Speedways. For more information about ARCA visit www.arcaracing.com, or follow ARCA on Facebook (@ARCARacing) and Twitter (@ARCA_Racing).