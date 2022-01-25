How to Choose $1 Deposit Casinos in NZ

What are $1 Deposit Casinos?

As a Kiwi, when searching for a casino that offers online gambling services, you might come across a casino that is described as a 1$ casino and wonder what that means. Not to worry because that is about to be explained. When you open an account at an online casino, you are at most times required to deposit some money to activate your account.

A $1 deposit casino NZ requires a minimum of one dollar deposit to activate the account. For punters that do not want to risk a large sum of money, the 1$ deposit casino is the ideal place to bet small while still getting a chance to win big.

Best 1 Dollar Deposit Casinos in New Zealand

The following are some of the casinos in NZ where you can make your $1 deposit and play your online casino games in a safe and, hopefully, profitable environment.

Jackpot City

This casino offers you a chance to become a multi-millionaire by giving a new player 80 free spins on the progressive jackpot, Mega Moolah. With a deposit of just $1, you stand a chance of changing your life forever if your reels stop on the jackpot. Each free spin has a value of NZ$ 0.25.

Royal Vegas

With 88 free spins after your NZ$1 deposit, Royal Vegas offers a tantalizing welcome package. An added sweetener comes in the form of a match-up bonus to the tune of NZ$ 1,200. The match-up bonus is tiered in four deposits while the free spins are offered on the 9 Mask of Fire slot.

All Slots Casino

One of the favorite $1 minimum deposit casinos NZ for Kiwis is All Slots Casino. With a mouth-watering offer of 123 free spins on pokies. In addition, there are a host of deposit methods that you can use to deposit your dollar and activate the welcome bonus. New players are also given up to $1500 in a match-up bonus.

Casino Kingdom

New players that sign up by opening an account at this casino get a chance to join the millionaire league by getting 40 free spins on the Mega Vault progressive jackpot. Before you even make that deposit, you are given one free, no-deposit spin on Mega Vault. You also get a match-up bonus of up to $200 as part of the welcome package.

Ruby Fortune Casino

Another popular $1 deposit casino New Zealand is the Ruby Fortune Casino. It offers new players 88 free spins on the Ruby Fortune Pokies. With a sizzling 96% RTP rate, your chances of landing a win are as good as it gets. What is more, the multiplier factor embedded in the game gives a chance of huge winnings.

Gaming Club Casino

A NZ$1 deposit can change your fortunes in a blink of an eye. At Gaming Casino, new players are eligible for 150 free spins on Wacky Panda. The welcome bonus can also be taken up on the casino’s mobile platform. Other than the free spins, you also get a cash bonus that is capped at NZ $350.

Zodiac Casino

The iconic progressive slot Mega Moolah is available to Kiwi players at this casino with a deposit of $1. And it is not just a single spin but 80 free spins that give you a shot at winning life-changing money. In addition, the payout rate for Zodiac casino stands at 97% which is another good reason to try your luck by opening an account at Zodiac Casino.

Lucky Nugget Casino

One of the fastest-growing online casinos for New Zealand punters is the Lucky Nugget Casino. If there welcome bonus offer is anything to go by, this is a casino that lays out the red carpet for new players. For NZ $1, the new player will get 105 free spins.

Spin Casino

Spin Casino offers a welcome bonus of 50 free spins on the Mega Moolah progressive jackpot. For your 1 dollar, you get the chance to spin the reels in a game that has a history of massive payouts. You can also win a welcome cash bonus of up to $1000.

Platinum Play Casino

Hyper Strike is an awesome slots game with great visuals and mouth-watering jackpots. You can get 55 free spins on this game once you open an account by depositing $1 as a new player.

Choosing Your 1$ Deposit Casino in New Zealand

While $1 may not seem much, playing in an online casino often involves sharing sensitive personal data and information. You, therefore, want to make sure that your money and data are secure. When scouring for a $1 deposit free spins NZ casino, ensure that the casino has all the relevant licences and safeguards that protect players.

Most casinos have a raft of inducements for new players. Taking advantage of these is a smart move that might see you win good winnings on minimum investment. Among the welcome package that you need to take into consideration for Kiwi casinos are;

Welcome Bonus : A new player is often offered a certain amount of cash which they can access on opening an account. This cash bonus is usually tied to the initial deposit that a new player deposits in their account. The welcome bonus often has conditions that have to be met for the bonus winnings to be withdrawn.

: A new player is often offered a certain amount of cash which they can access on opening an account. This cash bonus is usually tied to the initial deposit that a new player deposits in their account. The welcome bonus often has conditions that have to be met for the bonus winnings to be withdrawn. Free Spins : lovers of pokies can often look forward to free spins on popular reels. The number of free spins will vary from casino to casino. In addition, there could be conditions set on how the free spins should be played and cashed out.

: lovers of pokies can often look forward to free spins on popular reels. The number of free spins will vary from casino to casino. In addition, there could be conditions set on how the free spins should be played and cashed out. No deposit bonus : Some casinos offer welcome goodies to new players that do not require a deposit. Once the new player has opened an account, they are automatically eligible for free spins and a small account of cash as part of the welcome package.

: Some casinos offer welcome goodies to new players that do not require a deposit. Once the new player has opened an account, they are automatically eligible for free spins and a small account of cash as part of the welcome package. Ongoing promotions : most casinos have regular promotions that are set up on a weekly or even monthly basis. As a new player, you should check out what your favourite online $1 deposit NZ casino has to offer in promotions.

: most casinos have regular promotions that are set up on a weekly or even monthly basis. As a new player, you should check out what your favourite online $1 deposit NZ casino has to offer in promotions. Loyalty Programme : does a casino value its clients? The answer lies in the loyalty programme in place that rewards dedicated players. The rewards could be in cash, free spins, or other goodies.

: does a casino value its clients? The answer lies in the loyalty programme in place that rewards dedicated players. The rewards could be in cash, free spins, or other goodies. Quality of Software: a casino is only as good as the games it provides to its customers. One of the ways to identify quality in a casino is to check who provides their software. If their games are provided by some of the biggest and most trusted names in the industry, then you can be sure you will have a worthwhile experience.

Conclusion

Playing at 1 dollar deposit casinos can be a hugely rewarding experience for a player that does not wish to put down a hefty deposit. The casinos above have some of the most attractive welcome bonuses for new Kiwi players. Moreover, they have the requisite licences to assure players of the security of their data as well as financial transactions on their respective websites.

Hopefully, with this review, you can try out the $1 deposit casino NZ that best matches the type of games you love. Also, make sure you read the wagering requirements that may be attached to collecting your winnings. Next, choose your preferred $1 deposit method and you will be good to go. Happy hunting!