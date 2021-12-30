Going to play slots online? At least read this guide!

Do you like playing slots online? If you have found this site, the likelihood that you will do so is quite high. Then it’s time to choose slots. In this guide, you will get tips on how to choose a slot. The goal of the slots guide is to make you hopefully win more money when you play at foreign online casinos.

If you have previously played online casino games, then you already know a bit about which slot machines are the best. Regardless of which casino game software provider you prefer, it usually only takes a few hours of play and testing until you have found your own favorite casino games. It’s best to spin everyone a few times so you know what you like.

Have you considered what factors are the most important to consider when choosing a slot machine? Have you already decided which game you want to spin today? You may change your plans.

Start by choosing slots

What is the first thing we do when we have received free spins or have taken out a bonus from an online casino? Well, most of us start by choosing slots or other games that we should bet our money on. We usually run out of time and want to start playing right away. Promotions and other goodies that can be found on the online casino’s pages, we read a little now and then, when we have nothing else to do.

As you probably already know, there are a number of different slot machines online. Each new slot that is launched is created for a special target group. This applies to design as well as mathematics and functions behind the slot game. The fact that today there are thousands of slots, has made it exceptionally difficult for casino players to find the right slot that suits their taste.

Slots are different

Slots are different. Some games come with three reels, others with five. Most classic slot machines that have been popular before the era of online slots have three. The symbols that characterize classic slots are fruits, sevens and bells. Recently, the whole world has switched to video slots – modern games with five reels and all sorts of themes, including space (Starburst, Space Wars, Energoonz), lost treasures (Gonzo’s Quest, Pearls of India), and monkeys (Go Bananas, Mad Mad Monkey).

Casino games are divided into two main categories:

– table games;

– slot machines or slot games.

The latter further into two categories:

– games with bet lines where you spin wheels and

– with an avalanche function where the symbols fall down.

As slots with an avalanche, cascade, or avalanche function have only become significantly popular a couple of years ago, few have already started with this division. Well-known avalanche slots are Gonzo’s Quest, Gemix, Cloud Queen, and Wizard of Gems. They have no bet lines by definition, if you may ask us. You bet on a fixed number of winning opportunities, but more winning chances are created with each win.

The chance to win at slots

Another important thing to keep in mind when it’s time to choose slots is how big chances you have of winning. It is determined primarily by the profit repayment percentage set by the slot manufacturer. The average that you could win back The information on how much on average you win back on each spin can be found inside each slot. The slot variance or volatility will also affect your probability of winning. Variance is a statistical concept that in this context determines how often and how much you win on average on a slot machine.

Choose a slot with the highest payout

The payout or RTP on slots is, as we have already mentioned, an important concept when choosing slot machines. Our tip is to never choose a slot that on average pays less than 95 percent. But not only that, there is another factor that affects your chances of winning – namely whether the slot is a regular slot or a so-called “win both ways”. In such games, your paylines count in both directions and not just from left to right as in regular video slots.

Are you now ready to bet your money on slots?