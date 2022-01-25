How Do I Reset the Service Tire Monitor System?

Have you driven with low air pressure in one or more of your tires? If so, you need to reset the system once your tire gets inflated. In this post, we show you how.

Tire Pressure Monitoring System is also known as TPMS. It appears on your vehicle’s dashboard with a warning light every time its tires get irregularly inflated.

The light could also indicate that your tire pressure is too low or that the TPMS isn’t recalibrated right.

Before we delve into resting the service tire monitor system, you need to understand your car’s monitoring system type.

There’re two primary types of TPM; direct and indirect TPMS. The former has sensors located on the tire’s rim or pressure valves.

They collect information and send it to your car’s onboard computer. Bad weather conditions are mostly the cause of direct TPMS malfunction.

For the indirect TPMS, the sensors are placed on the car’s speed sensors or the ABS brakes on each wheel. These help to identify changes as underinflated tires rotate faster than regular filled tires. The sensors also measure the wheel rotation speeds.

Resetting the TPMS

Even though resetting the TPMS varies from car to car, some of the techniques to consider include:

Ensuring you have the correct pressure

Before resting your TPMS light, ensure your vehicle has the correct tire pressure. A tire pressure gauge can help you with this.

You can inflate each tire to its ideal PSI. And then deflate them to zero.

Then, inflate them again and drive for a few minutes at around 15 mph to calibrate the sensors manually.

Use your car’s TPMS Reset Button.

Most vehicles with direct TPMS come with a reset button located under the steering wheel, and you can re-calibrate the sensors if you wish.

Depending on your car’s model, the buttons are in varying locations. Be sure to check the manual.

Put your car key in the ignition and turn on the battery without starting the car. Then, push the reset button for a few seconds or until the system’s light begins to blink.

Start the car and drive for about twenty minutes, then turn off its ignition. However, some vehicles have a reset on the menu.

Check your battery

If your car relies on the battery to power the sensor, ensure it’s not dead. Aim to replace your battery every five years. Sometimes, this requires replacing the whole sensor unit with an in-built battery.

Recalibrate the transponders

Every wheel has its transponder. And rotating the wheels changes the location of each of these.

That means that the TPMS must learn their new locations. The relearning procedure varies from vehicle to vehicle.

Remove and reconnect your car battery.

Your car has an onboard computer that may face glitches from time to time.

The ideal way to fix these is by resting your computer, which can be done by disconnecting and reconnecting the battery.

Final thoughts

If the above techniques do not work, it may mean that your car’s sensors may have been damaged and need replacement. These can happen for several reasons, such as brake repairing, filter change, oil change, or even during regular service. However, reliable and certified car technicians, such as stillwater tire service, can make all the difference. Besides a variety of tire services, you can enjoy tire maintenance and safety all around.