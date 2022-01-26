Yamaha Unveils Pure Sport ATVs and Side-by-Sides for Model Year 2022

Podium-Proven YXZ1000R, YFZ450R, and Raptor Models at Dealers Soon

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announces the balance of its Proven Off-Road 2022 Side-by-Side (SxS) and ATV models, including the Pure Sport YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R Sport Shift (SS), championship-dominating YFZ450R, and the big-bore powerhouse Raptor 700R. These vehicles, along with all of Yamaha’s Side-by-Sides and full-size ATVs are built with pride in the U.S. at Yamaha’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution.

“After years of ruling the short course, Cross Country, and Motocross racing series, our pure sport lineup continues to bolster its reputation for delivering the highest performance and unmatched durability and reliability – and that’s exactly why many of the top racers across the country choose Yamaha,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s motorsports marketing manager. “Whether you’re looking to top podiums or simply enjoy the desert and dunes with friends and family, Yamaha’s YXZs, YFZ450R, and Raptor 700 models are built to REALize Your Adventure.”

2022 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS

The 2022 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS are the ultimate pure-sport high-performance off-road adventure vehicles, capable of handling a wide variety of terrain – from open deserts and dunes to muddy trails and rough, rocky terrain. YXZ models are powered by Yamaha’s industry-first 998cc triple-cylinder engine and are equipped with either a full-manual five-speed transmission for ultimate vehicle-to-driver connection, or with aluminum paddle shifters and a Yamaha Chip Controlled (YCC-T) auto-clutch in the high-tech Sport Shift package.

All YXZ models are equipped with Yamaha’s premier Real World Tech features including On-Command with 2WD, 4WD Limited Slip, and 4WD full-differential lock, Yamaha’s exclusive torque- and speed-sensitive Electric Power Steering (EPS), and prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro. Capability, Comfort, and Confidence are optimized for unmatched performance with a high-flow intake and exhaust, oversized rear-mounted radiator, fully-adjustable FOX 2.5 Podium RC2 shocks, and 29-inch Maxxis Bighorn eight-ply rated radial tires. The standard 2022 YXZ1000R and YXZ1000R SS models will be available in Yamaha Racing Blue starting at $20,499 MSRP.

The 2022 YXZ1000R SS XT-R model dons stunning Tactical Black / Carbon Metallic painted bodywork with color-matched contrast-stitched seats. It is further equipped with a suntop, center-mount mirror, centerline pod light, true beadlock wheels, enhanced underbody protection, Maxxis Carnage eight-ply rated radial tires for exceptional traction and durability, and a custom front grab bar with a heavy-duty WARN VRX 4500 winch and integrated in-cab switch. The YXZ1000R SS XT-R is available for $23,299 MSRP.

Maximizing terrainability from coast-to-coast and further enhancing the YXZ’s confidence-inspiring, direct-connection feeling, the all-new Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing (GYTR) Turbo Kit delivers next-level power and performance. The new GYTR Turbo Kit is designed specifically for newer model year YXZs and is more powerful, lighter, and easier to install and maintain. The kit utilizes the renowned Garrett GT2554R turbo to meet Yamaha’s high standards of durability, reliability. From deep, loamy sands and wide-open deserts, to mountainous trails – even at higher elevations – the new GYTR Turbo Kit delivers the ideal power novice to seasoned drivers expect and demand from such an accessory for the ultimate off-road adventure no matter where you ride. The new GYTR Turbo Kit is CARB, EPA, and 50-state compliant and available at ShopYamaha.com now for $5,999.99.

2022 YFZ450R and YFZ450R SE

The YFZ450R is the undisputed podium-topping ATV used by the world’s top racers, including reigning Grand National Cross Country and ATV Motocross pro champions, Walker Fowler and Chad Wienen. The YFZ450R is the most technologically advanced sport ATV on the market, with its 449cc fuel-injected engine and titanium five-valve cylinder head delivering torquey acceleration off idle, and abundant power throughout the mid- to top-end.

Built with pride and track-ready at Yamaha’s U.S. factory in Newnan, Georgia, the weldless professional-caliber frame is designed from lightweight aluminum with a tension-steel bottom allowing the engine to sit lower for excellent mass-centralization. Suspension components and settings further reduce weight while providing light, yet precise handling.

Comfort and convenience are also enhanced with an assist-and-slipper clutch, diminishing clutch lever effort for less fatigue, while also increasing clutch plate pressure and reducing engine braking for faster cornering, particularly while downshifting. Additionally improving lap times, the YFZ450R’s ergonomic bodywork allows the rider more room to shift their weight in the corners and leverage the race-inspired padded seat to maximize traction and momentum. Riders can easily remove the no-tool body panels, quickly accessing key service areas without the need to remove the battery or other components.

The 2022 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue for $9,799 MSRP. Special Edition (SE) models feature an added GYTR front grab bar and unique color and graphic kits in White / Metallic Black or Yamaha Black / Yellow for $10,199 MSRP.

2022 Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and Raptor 700R SE

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the Raptor 700 lineup offers superior style, comfort, and performance for thrill-seekers, weekend warriors, and riders in between. A potent and proven 686cc engine delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and monstrous top-end. The Raptor 700 features an advanced, lightweight hybrid steel-aluminum frame with aluminum subframe and swingarm, creating a light, yet durable and rigid structure to provide the best power-to-weight ratio in its class. Superior handling enhances the Raptor 700R lineup’s incredible experience, smoothing out trail and braking bumps with its race-caliber suspension.

Rider-centric and friendly features, such as a thick, plush seat, dual counter-balancers, electric start, and a reverse gear, bring comfort and convenience to all day adventures on Armor Gray Raptor 700 models starting at $8,799 MSRP. Suspension is upgraded on the Team Yamaha Blue Raptor 700R with high- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustability for $9,399 MSRP. Raptor 700R SE models are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells, and a unique color and graphic kit in either White / Metallic Black or Yamaha Black / Yellow for $9,999 MSRP. CARB-compliant California-specific Raptor 700 models start at $8,799 MSRP and are available in all color options.

REALize Your Adventure and learn more about Yamaha's 2022 Pure Sport lineup, along with every Proven Off-Road model at YamahaOutdoors.com, or by visiting your local Yamaha dealer. Connect with Yamaha on social media via @YamahaOutdoors, tune in to the Yamaha Outdoors podcast on listening apps.

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company’s ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

SxS Vehicles are recommended for use only by licensed drivers 16 years and older.

ATVs over 90cc are recommended for use only by riders 16 years and older.