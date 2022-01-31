5 Most Common Car Issues

Is your car doing one of these 5 things – here is what you need to know

There is nothing more worrying than when your car does something you don’t expect it to.

A new warning light popping up on the dashboard can send a shiver down your spine. An unexpected noise when you turn your car on can make your heart skip a beat. These ends seem like the end of the world.

In these moments most of us need to remember that a lot of these issues are very common and have simple solutions.

Issue #1 – My Engine Is Sputtering

We are kicking off this list with something that is incredibly common – a sputtering or misfiring engine.

The rest of your engine can be working perfectly but you can hear it spluttering and you don’t know why.

If your engine is making this noise it is most likely because the engine is not getting the correct mix of fuel and air to make the combustion happen smoothly or correctly. This can be caused by a large number of issues with the car’s ignition system or its fuel system – or maybe even both.

This is something that you will not want to try and fix yourself – instead, you will want to take it into the shop for a professional mechanic to look at.

So, your car won’t stay running if you take your foot off the gas – well, you’re not alone, this is an issue that many people encounter throughout their driving life.

There are 6 or 7 issues that could be causing this problem for you. However, it is most likely that there is an airflow problem in your engine.

There is most likely something preventing airflow into the combustion cylinders. This could be something as small as a lump of dust to something bigger that has made its way into your vehicle.

This is where you should check first.

You can find out even more about this common car issue here – https://thegrumpymechanic.com/car-wont-stay-running-unless-foot-is-on-gas/.

Issue #3 – My Steering Wheel Is Shaking

This is another issue that we hear about all the time and have even experienced ourselves. We understand how scary driving can be when this happens for the first time.

If your steering wheel starts shaking while you are out driving then it is very likely that your suspension has been damaged or that something has happened to the bearings on your wheels. If your wheel shakes no matter what speed you are driving at, this is a sign that it is a suspension issue.

If your wheel only shakes when you are driving at higher speeds then it is likely that there is an issue with your car’s balance or wheel alignment.

Issue #4 – My Brake Fluid Level Has Dropped

Is there anything scarier than when one of your dashboard warning lights starts flashing? Well, maybe if one of those lights is flashing about your brakes.

Most warning lights to do with your brakes will be about your brake fluid levels, a change in this is a good indicator that there are other problems with your brakes.

Changing your brake fluid is a really easy task. If the fluid is clear then you can just top it up. If it has changed color then you will have to clean out the cylinder before you add any new fluid.

After you have done this you will need to bleed your brakes – you will then want to check on the state of your brake pads.

Issue #5 – My Brake Pads Have Worn Away

The final issues that we are going to talk about today, will happen to all of us eventually. Sadly, brake pads aren’t invincible and they all wear down eventually – it is your responsibility as the owner of the car to keep an eye on them.

If they start to wear away then you will need to take your car into the shop and have them replaced. When it comes to your braking system it is best to avoid DIY so you don’t make any mistakes and make your car dangerous to drive.

If you are worried about your car then the best thing you can do is take it to a mechanic. However, there are many common car issues that you can solve yourself without having to take it into the shop – and saving yourself money in the process.