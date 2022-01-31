PACIFIC COAST TERMITE JOINS BILICKI, SPIRE MOTORSPORTS FOR TWO RACES IN 2022

CONCORD, N.C. (January 31, 2022) – Pacific Coast Termite, California’s leading termite, rodent and attic rescue service, will be the primary sponsor of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 when Josh Bilicki makes his first NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) start of 2022 in the WISE Power 500 at Auto Club Speedway.

The Pacific Coast Termite livery will also be featured aboard Bilicki’s No. 77 Chevy when NASCAR’s premier series returns to California for the June 12 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

Bilicki, a Menomonee Falls, Wis., native has 71 starts on his NASCAR Cup Series resume, including a top-10 finish in the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway. Meanwhile, he has logged 72 starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and nine in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

While the WISE Power 500 will mark Bilicki’s first NCS start at Auto Club Speedway, the 26-year-old veteran racer has three previous Xfinity Series starts at the two-mile, southern California oval to draw from.

“I’m very thankful to have Pacific Coast Termite back on board for the 2022 season,” said Bilicki. “After meeting their team and spending time with them last year in Sonoma, it’s clear to me that their work ethic and values align perfectly with our race team and myself, which is a very important piece to the puzzle. I’m looking forward to getting back to Auto Club Speedway and representing Pacific Coast Termite in front of over one hundred of their employees who will join us at the track.”

“Josh is an up-and-coming driver and we are excited to be part of his team once again,” said Dennis Wilson, co-owner of Pacific Coast Termite . “It’s great to work with a driver who is hands on with his marketing and connects personally with his sponsors.”

“We were happy to jump on board with Josh again this year,” added Wilson’s fellow co-owner James Grande. “Watching him race is a fun and exciting way to put on an event for our employees.”

The WISE Power 500 from Auto Club Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, February 27 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. The second of 36 races on the 2022 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90).

About Pacific Coast Termite …

Pacific Coast Termite was formed in 2007 in Tustin, California and has since expanded its service to cover the entire Golden State. Today the company has full in-house wood working divisions, offers comprehensive termite control, rodent control, and attic rescue services such as attic cleaning and TAP pest control insulation to replace old, soiled attic insulation.

About Spire Motorsports …

Spire Motorsports was established in 2018 and is co-owned by longtime NASCAR industry executives Jeff Dickerson and Thaddeus “T.J.” Puchyr. Spire Motorsports earned an upset victory for the ages in its first full season when Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on July 7, 2019.