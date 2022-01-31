Keegan Leahy and Mitchell deJong Return to 23XI Racing

Leahy Set to Defend 2021 eNASCAR iRacing Series Title

Mooresville, NC (Jan. 31, 2022) – Ahead of the 2022 eNASCAR iRacing Series season, 23XI Racing announced today that defending champion Keegan Leahy and Mitchell deJong will return to the team for their second season of competition. In 2021, 23XI Racing captured the team championship in its first year with each driver winning during the season and Leahy earning the driver championship.

“We had a great first season in the eNASCAR Series with both Keegan (Leahy) and Mitchell (deJong) winning races and Keegan ultimately winning the championship,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “We knew both drivers would be in high demand as proven winners, and we’re excited to have them back on board this season to win more races and contend for another championship while representing 23XI Racing and our partners in the ever-growing eSports arena.”

Leahy scored three wins, five top-five finishes and nine top-10 finishes on the way to clinching the 2021 Championship and his first-career title.

“I can’t wait to get started in my second season with 23XI Racing,” said Leahy, who will drive the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD. “As a lifelong NASCAR fan, it’s really special to me to be a sim driver for this team. We enjoyed a lot of success last season and I’m excited to be back to win more races and defend our title. I’m also happy to say that Virtual Racing School is back on my car this season as a primary partner. Thanks to 23XI Racing, our partners and iRacing for the wonderful opportunities. Now, let’s go race!”

deJong earned his first-career win at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) and secured his spot in the $100,000-to-win playoffs, finishing third in the overall championship standings.

“I’m ecstatic to be returning to 23XI Racing for the 2022 season,” said deJong, who will again drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD. “I’m very appreciative to be given the shot to represent the team in my rookie season last year and was really proud of the results we achieved. For the new season, with a new car and challenges ahead, I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do in 2022!”

The 2022 eNASCAR iRacing Series kicks off on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at the virtual LA Memorial Coliseum.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expands to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.