Tuesday Night Concert With Rodney Atkins Kicks off Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth at Daytona International Speedway

Just $20 Per Person! Infield campers and West Lot Campers Admitted Free for Concert and Initial Practice for NASCAR’s New ‘Next Gen’ Car

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 2, 2022) – Rodney Atkins, one of country music’s most prominent artists with six No. 1 hits and eight top-five singles, will perform a Tuesday Night Concert at Daytona International Speedway in the UNOH Fanzone at the conclusion of the day’s on-track-action to kick off to Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.

Atkins will take to the UNOH Fanzone stage at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15 after two rounds of NASCAR Cup Series practice sessions for the season-opening DAYTONA 500, which will showcase the new ‘Next Gen’ car. The 50-minute sessions are set for 5:05 pm ET and 6:35 pm ET. The UNOH Fanzone, which will showcase a host of food delicacies and the opportunity to see the race cars and drivers in their garage bays, opens at 4:00 p.m. ET.

All infield campers and GEICO West Lot campers will be able to attend for free while others – who are not camping guests – can buy a ticket for just $20 per person, gaining access to the UNOH Fanzone for both Atkins’ concert and the Cup Series Practice. To purchase tickets, fans are encouraged to log onto www.DAYTONA500.com now to guarantee their spots for an incredible night of entertainment. Once they have their tickets, those fans coming in for Tuesday’s activities will enter through either Turn 1 or Turn 4 tunnels beginning at 4 p.m. ET

Atkins, who has sold over 14 million units and earned twelve career Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum RIAA certifications, continues to be recognized as a powerful voice on Country radio. His Platinum-selling No. 1 “Watching You” earned the songwriter a BMI “Million-Air” award and the top spot on Country Aircheck’s top-played songs of the decade list. Atkins was the second most-played male artist of the decade overall. Rod + Rose is the self-titled release of new country duo Rod + Rose comprised of Rodney Atkins and Rose Falcon.

Tuesday’s practices and concert will mark the first of six days of racing action on the iconic World Center of Racing. The DAYTONA 500 has sold out of reserved frontstretch seating and RV camping, but fans can still be a part of the DAYTONA 500 experience with fan hospitality options. There’s still a variety of hospitality packages left in the Rolex 24 Lounge Suites and the all-new Harley J’s Experience (High Banks Suite with incredible view of the frontstretch). For viewing options for all events as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth, log onto www.DAYTONA500.com. The full schedule is below:

Tuesday, Feb. 15: DAYTONA 500 Practices (5:05 p.m./6:35 p.m. ET).

Wednesday, Feb. 16: DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented By Busch Light (8:05 p.m. ET).

Thursday, Feb. 17: Bluegreen Vacations Duel At DAYTONA qualifying races (7:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice (4:35 p.m. ET) & ARCA Menards Series practice (5:30 p.m. ET).

Friday, Feb. 18: NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7:30 p.m. ET); ARCA Menards (1:30 p.m. ET) and Camping World Truck Series qualifying (3:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series practice (6:00 p.m. ET).

Saturday, Feb. 19: Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards race (1:30 p.m. ET) and Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series event (5:00 p.m. ET); NASCAR Cup Series final practice (10:30 a.m. ET); NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (11:35 a.m. ET).

Sunday, Feb. 20: DAYTONA 500, The Great American Race (2:30 p.m. ET).

** Schedule subject to change

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of The Great American Race – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the World Center of Racing, boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsports events early in 2022, beginning with AHRMA Classic Motofest and the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA in January, and the 64th DAYTONA 500, which will debut the first points race for NASCAR’s ‘Next Gen’ car as part of Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth in February. The tradition-rich 81st Annual Bike Week At DAYTONA returns in March, featuring DAYTONA Supercross and the DAYTONA 200, and in May with the Heroes Honor Festival. Later in the summer during Independence Day weekend, the track, in association with Torneos, will host Soccer Fest before the NASCAR Cup Series returns for the final race of the regular season with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on Aug. 27.