Speedway Motorsports Partners with Stewart-Haas Racing On Ultimate Race Day Experience with Dedicated Fan Suite

Five Speedway Motorsports facilities to debut Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suites during NASCAR Cup Series weekends in 2022, offering fans exclusive access to race weekend track tours, VIP appearances and hospitality

Limited ticket packages are available at stewarthaasracing.com/fan-suite, starting at $525

CONCORD, N.C. (Jan. 27, 2022) – Stewart-Haas Racing fans are revved up for the start of the upcoming NASCAR season, and Speedway Motorsports is giving the team’s most avid supporters yet another reason to fuel up on fun, with all-new Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suites set to debut at tracks across the country.

New for 2022, five Speedway Motorsports properties – Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway – will roll out the red carpet for a limited number of passionate fans looking for the ultimate race day experience. Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suite ticket holders will receive exclusive access to track tours, VIP appearances, team gift bags and the chance to take in the NASCAR action alongside fellow SHR fans in an enclosed, climate-controlled suite.

Stewart-Haas Racing Fan Suite ticket packages will be available at the following Speedway Motorsports events:

March 6: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

March 20: Atlanta Motor Speedway

April 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

May 22: Texas Motor Speedway

May 29: Charlotte Motor Speedway

July 10: Atlanta Motor Speedway

Sept. 17: Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 25: Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 9: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Oct. 16: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

“Our fans are so integral to the DNA of NASCAR and it is important that we continue to mine unique, world-class experiences for them,” said Brett Frood, President of Stewart-Haas Racing. “We’re proud of the continued collaboration and partnership with Speedway Motorsports and our focus on elevating the fan experience and holistic access to our sport.”

Suite capacity is limited at each facility, so fans are encouraged to lock in this unique opportunity early to ensure a spot. Ticket packages start at just $525, and can be purchased online at www.stewarthaasracing.com/fan-suite.

About Speedway Motorsports:

Speedway Motorsports is a leading marketer, promoter and sponsor of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Dover Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Nashville Superspeedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, Texas Motor Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Speedway Motorsports provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries; manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars and parts through its U.S. Legend Cars International subsidiary; and produces and broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to radio stations nationwide through its Performance Racing Network subsidiary.

ABOUT STEWART-HAAS RACING

Stewart-Haas Racing is the title-winning NASCAR team co-owned by three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart and Gene Haas, founder of Haas Automation – the largest CNC machine tool builder in North America. The Kannapolis, North Carolina-based organization has won two NASCAR Cup Series titles, one NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and more than 90 NASCAR races, including such crown-jewel events as the Daytona 500, Brickyard 400 and Southern 500. For more information, please visit us online at StewartHaasRacing.com and on social at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and LinkedIn.