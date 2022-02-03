GET READY TO RACE DURING DAYTONA SPEEDWEEKS AT DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY:

DRIVING 101 ANNOUNCES NASCAR RACING EXPERIENCE DURING 2022 DAYTONA 500 FESTIVITIES

CHARLOTTE (February 3, 2022) – Race fans are gearing up for the 64th DAYTONA 500 and excitement is building for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth at Daytona International Speedway. Now, fans can get behind the wheel and race the high-banks of the iconic superspeedway with the NASCAR Racing Experience in February.

“Race fans will have a unique opportunity to test their skills on the same track where their idols will compete for the legendary Harley J. Earl trophy,” said Robert Lutz, chief executive officer for Diving 101. “Just like playing Augusta National during Masters Week, this DAYTONA Speedweeks experience is for the die-hard race fan and an ideal way to complete your ultimate DAYTONA 500 bucket-list trip.”

The NASCAR Racing Experience will offer driving and ride-along opportunities at Daytona International Speedway on:

Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 11-13, prior to DAYTONA Speedweeks

Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, February 15-17, alongside DAYTONA 500 Qualifying Presented by Busch Light and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel Races on the evening of February 17

Monday, February 21, following Sunday’s DAYTONA 500

The NASCAR Racing Experience provides the most realistic racing experience available. Passing is allowed, there is no in-car instructor of lead car to pace the field. It makes the ideal holiday gift for any race fan or thrill seeker.

Reservations for the NASCAR Racing Experience at DAYTONA Speedweeks are on sale with prices starting at just $339.99 to drive a NASCAR race car and $159.99 for NASCAR Ride Alongs. Advance reservations are encouraged as track times fill up quickly. Reservations can be booked at www.NASCARRacingExperience.com or 704-886-2400.

About Driving 101: Driving 101 and its three trusted racing brands now offer the NASCAR Racing Experience at 16 speedways nationwide as well as running the Mario Andretti Racing Experience at 14 speedways nationwide. Both offer a vast array of corporate outings and motorsports-themed events. NASCAR Racing Experience is the leading experiential racing company in North America, offering the most realistic racing programs available to motorsports fans nationwide. For more information call 704-886-2400 or visit www.NASCARRacingExperience.com