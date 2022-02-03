MoneyLion Teams Up with 23XI Racing, Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch

Award-winning digital financial platform joins 23XI Racing, extending long-term relationship in NASCAR

Mooresville, NC (February 3, 2022) – Today, 23XI Racing announced the addition of MoneyLion (NYSE: ML), the award-winning digital financial platform, as the Official Digital Banking and Cryptocurrency Partner of 23XI. This multi-year partnership continues MoneyLion’s involvement in NASCAR as part of the company’s larger commitment to connect with, engage, and motivate hard-working Americans to build their financial power.

MoneyLion is on a mission to rewire the American financial system and positively change the path of every hard-working American. Both 23XI and MoneyLion share a common belief that we all get ahead when nobody gets left behind. As such, 23XI and MoneyLion will be encouraging NASCAR fans to #BeALion in their drive toward excellence.

This message comes to life in 23XI’s Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch. MoneyLion will be a primary partner of the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD and the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD for select races in 2022, as well as an associate partner with 23XI throughout the season, beginning with the Busch Light Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6.

“We believe in NASCAR and this young team,” said Bill Davaris, Chief Marketing Officer of MoneyLion. “Bubba and Kurt are lions, both on and off the track, and epitomize the mission and mantra we live by at MoneyLion. Through their sport and influence, and with our all-in-one financial platform, we can make a tangible impact on people’s lives.”

“As we continue to move into our second year, we’re excited to add innovative partners like MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing family,” said 23XI Racing President Steve Lauletta. “In MoneyLion we find a company that shares similar goals, like building a winning team unlike any other in our respective industries and making a difference for those around us. We look forward to a partnership that is as successful on the track as it is off the track.”

“It’s great to welcome MoneyLion to the 23XI Racing team,” said Busch. “We have a vision for thinking about racing differently and it’s great to have a partner on our team that shares a similar outlook within their industry. We look forward to having fun together this year and enjoying some exciting moments on the track as we compete for wins.”

“It’s a great fit for me and our team to partner with a company that strives to make a lasting difference in other people’s lives,” said Wallace. “Coming up I had people help to make that difference for me as I worked towards my dream of racing in NASCAR, and I hope through the partnership with MoneyLion and the powerful financial content and products they offer, we can help more people feel equipped and empowered to chase their dreams.”

The MoneyLion paint scheme will debut at Phoenix Raceway in March with Kurt Busch and the No. 45 team. MoneyLion’s first race as the primary partner with Bubba Wallace and the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD will be at the legendary Darlington Raceway in May.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion (NYSE: ML) is a mobile banking and financial membership platform that empowers people to take control of their finances. Since its launch in 2013, MoneyLion has engaged with 9.4 million hard-working Americans and has earned its members’ trust by building a full-service digital platform to deliver mobile banking, lending, and investment solutions. From a single app, members can get a 360-degree snapshot of their financial lives and have access to personalized tips and tools to build and improve their credit and achieve everyday savings. MoneyLion is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Sioux Falls and Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. MoneyLion has achieved various awards of recognition including the 2020 Forbes FinTech 50, Aite Group Best Digital Wealth Management Multiproduct offering, Finovate Award for Best Digital Bank 2019, Benzinga FinTech Awards winner for Innovation in Personal Finance 2019 and the Webby Awards 2019 People’s Voice Award.

For more information about the company, visit http://www.moneylion.com. For investor information and updates, visit http://www.moneylion.com/investors and follow @MoneyLionIR on Twitter.

About 23XI Racing

23XI Racing – pronounced twenty-three eleven – was founded by NBA legend Michael Jordan and three-time Daytona 500 Winner Denny Hamlin in 2020. With rising NASCAR star Bubba Wallace selected to drive the No. 23 Toyota Camry TRD, the team made its NASCAR Cup Series debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Wallace made history on October 4, 2021, when he captured his first career Cup Series win, becoming just the second African American to win in the Cup Series, and earning 23XI Racing its first-ever victory. 23XI Racing expands to a two-car organization in 2022 with Cup Series Champion Kurt Busch driving the No. 45 Toyota Camry TRD.