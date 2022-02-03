Black Rifle Coffee Company Announces Multi-Race Partnership with Ty Dillon and Petty GMS

Will Serve as Primary Partner of the No. 42 Chevrolet at Clash at The Coliseum and Daytona 500

SAN ANTONIO & STATESVILLE, North Carolina (Feb. 3, 2022) – Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC), a rapidly growing and mission-driven premium coffee company founded to support Veterans, active-duty military, and first responders, and Petty GMS today announced a multi-race partnership with Ty Dillon and the No. 42 Chevrolet for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

The BRCC colors will debut this Sunday, February 6, during the Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Dillon will also carry the brand during the prestigious Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 20. Additional race primaries will be released at a later date.

“My favorite thing about Black Rifle Coffee Company is their support of the Veteran community,” said Dillon. “They not only have a love and passion for coffee, which I enjoy, but they have a passion for giving back to those who have fought for our freedom. Those who have and are currently serving our country allow us the opportunity to race cars and entertain those back home here in the United States of America. Representing Black Rifle is representing men and women who fought for our country, and that’s an extreme honor for me personally.”

Black Rifle Coffee Company’s mission is to serve premium coffee and content to active military, Veterans, first responders, and those who love America. The company continues its relationship with Dillon, as BRCC was represented in the driver’s limited Cup Series starts last season.

“As long-time NASCAR fans and a group that never says no to a race, we are super excited to be partnering with Ty and Petty GMS,” said Black Rifle CEO Evan Hafer. “Ty is tough, determined, smart, and resourceful—qualities he has in common with Veterans. He’s a great competitor, a great sportsman, and we know he’ll be a great partner in our mission to support those who serve our country.”

Watch Dillon and the No. 42 BRCC Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 take to the track this Sunday, February 6 for the Clash at The Coliseum. FOX will carry live television coverage, while Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the live radio broadcast.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company (BRCC) is a Veteran-founded coffee company serving premium coffee to people who love America. Founded in 2014 by Green Beret Evan Hafer, Black Rifle develops their explosive roast profiles with the same mission focus they learned while serving in the military. BRCC is committed to supporting Veterans, active-duty military, first responders and the American way of life. With every purchase made, they give back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com, follow BRCC on social media, or subscribe to Coffee or Die Magazine’s daily newsletter at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup.

ABOUT PETTY GMS:

Petty GMS competes full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, operating the No. 42 Chevrolet for Ty Dillon and the No. 43 Chevrolet for Erik Jones. Founded in December 2021, Maury Gallagher, championship-winning team owner of GMS Racing, purchased a majority interest of Richard Petty Motorsports. Inaugural NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty, known as “The King,” remains a key stakeholder of the organization. For more information, visit www.pettygms.com.

