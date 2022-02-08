Fr8Auctions Continues Major Partnership with Front Row Motorsports in 2022

The Asset Liquidation Firm to Primary Support 10 Events with McDowell and Smith

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (February 8, 2022) – One of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) most loyal partners returns to the organization this season in an increased effort of its NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) teams. Fr8Auctions, the Atlanta-bases asset liquidation firm, which auctions excess freight inventory will again support Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Ford Mustang team and now also play an integral part of Zane Smith’s run for the NCWTS championship. Fr8Auctions will also be a major associate partner of both teams all season.

Fr8Auctions will begin their primary partnership with McDowell, the defending Daytona 500 champion, at its home track, the Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. The company will run double duty, also debuting the Fr8Auctions Ford F-150 with Smith during the NCWTS event the same weekend. The popular Fr8Auctions brand will return with McDowell at the Coca-Cola 600 in Charlotte in May and be the primary partner at Atlanta in July, the Pocono Raceway on July 24, the Darlington Raceway on September 4, and the Martinsville Speedway on October 30. Both vehicles will focus on the “.com” in “FR8Auctions.com” as they look to debut their online presence in the coming months.

Smith will welcome Fr8Auctions back on the No. 38 Ford F-150 at the Darlington in May, Pocono in June, and the Richmond Raceway in August.

Fr8Auctions partner with freight lines, distribution companies, and consumer product-based businesses to help sell excess, discontinued or damaged inventory outside of traditional distribution channels. Utilizing industry leading merchandising techniques, product presentations, and a competitive bidding environment, Fr8Auctions offers both their partners and buyer’s opportunities to maximize returns on their investments. Buyers can also access online (sealed bid) auctions to bid on the thousands of pallets of merchandise, which can range from gas grills to ceiling fans and cleaning products. FR8Auctions are soon to offer a new interactive online buying platform to increase their exposure to buyers all over the country while still offering the largest selection of goods in the market.”

“It’s so cool to see all the support that Fr8 Auctions gives to NASCAR and their growth as a business, too,” said McDowell. “They have been one of our biggest fans and supporters at Front Row Motorsports. I consider Marcus a friend and he treats us like family. We cannot have the success that we have found over the past two seasons without the support and efforts of Marcus and his staff at Fr8Auctions.”

“But most importantly is the work that we do for Brave Like Wyatt,” added McDowell. “That is a Foundation that is close to Fr8Auctions heart and ours, too. FRM has done a lot to support the Foundation, but we always want to do more and will continue to do more this year.”

The Brave Like Wyatt Foundation was established in 2019 to honor the memory of Wyatt Hatcher, who loved life and loved superheroes. He was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome and had a heart transplant before his second birthday. The transplant allowed Hatcher to enjoy nine more years of life and had even beat cancer. However, the chemotherapy medication had damaged the donor heart and Hatcher passed in January of 2022. The Brave Like Wyatt mission was then born to help ease the burden of families dealing with similar circumstances by contributing to community resources, providing financial assistance for household bills, travel and when needed, funeral expenses.

You can learn more at www.bravelikewyatt.com.

“We enjoy our partnership with Front Row Motorsports and watching their recent success,” said Marcus Barela, owner Fr8Auctions. “We are excited to grow with them, and expand our involvement in their truck series program, too. Their support of Fr8 Auctions and the Brave Like Wyatt Foundation has meant a lot and I hope we both continue our success together this year.”

For more information about Fr8 Auctions, visit www.Fr8Auctions.com and follow Fr8 Auctions on Twitter at @fr8auctions and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Fr8Auctions.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup and Camping World Truck Series and the 2021 Daytona 500 champions. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields the No. 34 and the No. 38 NASCAR Cup Series teams along with the No. 38 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team– from its Mooresville, N.C. headquarters. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.