Jarrett Partners with JR Motorsports in 2022

Leading Provider of Transportation and Logistics Solutions Featured on Josh Berry’s No. 8

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Feb. 10, 2022) – Jarrett, a leading provider of logistics, transportation, warehousing and fleet services, will partner with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry’s No. 8 team for three NASCAR Xfinity Series races, the organization announced today. The Jarrett Chevrolet will compete at Texas Motor Speedway (May 21), Indianapolis Road Course (July 30) and Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 1) and will have associate placement for the remaining races of the 2022 NXS schedule.

“It’s great to be able to welcome another new partner like Jarrett on board of our No. 8 Chevrolet,” said Berry. “This makes me look forward to getting to Daytona even more. I can’t wait to see what this season brings for this partnership and race team.”

This is the second time the Jarrett brand has been a primary partner in NXS competition and the first time the company will have multiple primary races.

Located in Orrville, Ohio, Jarrett is privately held and family-owned with a vision to be the best logistics company in the industry. Aimed at providing continuous improvement opportunities throughout clients’ supply chain, Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of end-to-end supply chains. Jarrett showcases excellent customer service, state-of-the-art technology and offers premier services to clients.

“We’re really excited to be partnering with JR Motorsports and Josh Berry for the 2022 season,” said Mike Jarrett, founder and CEO of Jarrett. “Given that Josh and JR Motorsports are backed by Dale Earnhardt Jr., we knew that this team was aligned with our passion for excellence and would represent the award-winning brand Jarrett has come to represent.”

Jarrett actively invites JR Motorsports fan engagement through its digital and social channels at www.gojarrett.com, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn pages.

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is guided by our eight core values: courage, character, civic responsibility, excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, respect, fairness, and compassion. Our mission is to put exceptional people and innovative technology at the center of your supply chain. Jarrett’s vision is to be a market leader in the supply chain industry by delivering world-class service to our clients while staying true to our family-owned values. Partnering with Jarrett, clients can anticipate and resolve supply chain challenges, unlock operational efficiencies, and lower transportation-related costs. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Orrville, OH. Additional locations for Jarrett include Cleveland, OH, Hickory, NC and Los Angeles, CA; warehousing locations in Orrville, OH and Leola, PA; and fleet services centers located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH. Jarrett has multiple accolades including: Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (15x), 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics Top Green Provider (3x). For more information about the company, visit www.gojarrett.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.