Rette Jones Racing Expands Footprint with Addition of Part-Time Xfinity Series Team with Noah Gragson

MOORESVILLE, N.C.: Rette Jones Racing (RJR) confirmed today that it is expanding its Motorsports platform this season to include a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Cup Series driver Noah Gragson, beginning with the BetMGM 300 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on May 25, 2024.

The Mooresville, N.C.-based team has formed a technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing for its limited schedule, which includes Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway on June 29, Michigan International Speedway on August 17 and Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on August 31, 2024.

The two-time NASCAR CRAFTSMAN® Truck Series race winner is also a two-time Xfinity Series race champion at Darlington, the iconic track dubbed “Too Tough to Tame.”

Gragson, a native of Las Vegas, Nev., is no stranger to the Rette Jones Racing team. Gragson and RJR have partnered for various Super Late Model events, including the Snowball Derby at Five Flags (Fla.) Speedway in December 2023.

Gragson, who pilots the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford Mustang Darkhorse in the NASCAR Cup Series, will return to the Xfinity Series for the first time since Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on November 22, 2022.

Since 2018, Gragson, 25, has made 135 Xfinity starts, earned two poles, won 13 races, delivered 62 top-five and 96 top-10 finishes, and finished a career-best second in the Xfinity Series championship standings driving for JR Motorsports during the 2022 season.

“Having had strong runs in their Super Late Model at the grassroots level, I’m excited to partner with Rette Jones Racing as we take on the next challenge in the Xfinity Series,” said Gragson. “Terry, Lisa, Kasey, Mackie Jones, Jonathan Aarts and Mark Rette have played an instrumental role in my racing career and have become like family.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to compete in the Xfinity Series again and hope to pick up where we left off.”

Gragson will pilot the No. 30 Ford Mustang in the Xfinity Series competition for Rette Jones Racing. Stewart-Haas Racing, AM Racing, and RSS Racing are the other Xfinity Series teams carrying the famous blue oval livery.

“This is an important step for the overall long-term plans for Rette Jones Racing,” offered RJR co-owner Terry Jones. “Noah has been instrumental in helping our Late Model program excel, but his presence thrives outside of the cockpit as he is instrumental in the growth and development of the other young drivers who funnel through our other motorsports programs.

“He is the perfect driver to launch our Xfinity Series program and we expect him to deliver strong results right away.”

Mark Rette, the other co-owner of Rette Jones Racing and the 2009 ARCA Menards Series championship crew chief, is thrilled to not only extend another branch of competition for Rette Jones Racing but also to have the opportunity to lead the organization as crew chief with Gragson at the helm.

“Expanding Rette Jones Racing to compete in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is no small task, but we believe that with our technical alliance with Stewart-Haas Racing and the support of Ford and Ford Performance, we will execute our debut with flying colors and not only put a competitive product on the track for Noah but also contend for strong results in our upcoming races this summer.

“As Terry said, Noah is not just another driver to walk through our doors; he is family, and his enthusiastic and ambitious attitude will help make our NASCAR Xfinity Series presence memorable, starting in Charlotte.”

In addition to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Gragson will compete for Rette Jones Racing in two ARCA Menards Series races in 2024. Gragson will compete in the upcoming ARCA Menards Series West race at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway in June and bookend his two-race ARCA program with RJR in the ARCA Menards Series final road course race of the season at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in September.

RJR will continue to field a full-time ASA STARS National Tour effort for Canadian Kyle Steckly while also competing in other select ARCA Menards Series races through October 2024.

The BetMGM 300 (200 laps | 200 miles) is the 12th of thirty-three (33) NASCAR Xfinity Series races on the 2024 schedule. Practice will occur on Fri., May 24, 2024, from 3:35 p.m. to 3:55 p.m. Qualifying will immediately follow, beginning at 4:05 p.m. The field will take the green flag on Sat., May 25, 2024, shortly after 1:00 p.m., with live coverage on FOX, the Performance Racing Network (Radio), and SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).

About Rette Jones Racing:

Headquartered in Mooresville, North Carolina, Rette Jones Racing (RJR) was founded in 2015 with the intent of building a successful racing operation built around the fundamentals of hard work and a never-give-up attitude.

Owned by racers Terry Jones and Mark Rette, RJR plans to field a full-time entry in 2024 in the ASA STARS National Tour Series while also planning to field vehicles in the ARCA Menards Series platform and NASCAR respectively.

Rette Jones Racing also offers technical and setup intel as part of its technical alliance partnership program.