The Recipe for a great NASCAR Season

There’s no denying that every year NASCAR delivers when it comes to raw entertainment value, however, every so often a year stands out among the rest, a season you will revisit and rewatch to relive the excitement again. Some examples from previous years include 2001, 2003, 2014, and 2018, which all had the perfect recipe for making viewers sit at the edge of their seats and anxious for the next race. With the 2022 NASCAR Cup beginning in less than two weeks, we take a look into the past to remember what it takes to have a season that stands head and shoulders above the rest.

International Investment

NASCAR and its’ community primarily exists inside the United States and typically doesn’t extend far out from the existing racing communities internationally. Similar to NASCAR in the United States, Formula 1 is more popular in Europe and magic happens when the communities intertwine. The sheer amount of interactivity that happens as a result, is enough on its own to keep you invested daily.

Oftentimes this investment comes in the form of betting on outcomes in races, getting viewers financially and emotionally involved on an international level arguing who will be on top. When online forums are buzzing looking for information for sports betting in Canada, Europe, and Australia it’s obvious that the current NASCAR season is one to be remembered.

Drama

Drama is the baseline for getting viewers, drivers, and crews emotionally involved. Whilst too much drama can be a bad thing that results in bad media and official regulations, without it, NASCAR would simply be numbered cars being pitted against one another.

Take for example the explosive brawl that occurred in 2014 after Brad Keselowski hits Jeff Gordon’s car which in turn caused Gordon to lose his position and resulted in a full-on fistfight afterward. While the actions themselves can be seen in a poor light, it’s undoubtedly among the most entertaining events to happen in NASCAR.

Parity

Whilst it is an impressive feat for a driver to consistently be in the top spots, unfortunately, it isn’t the most entertaining to watch from a viewer’s perspective. Having multiple drivers be in constant contention during races and throughout the season keeps the focus on the individual races and the cup itself to a much higher level.

NASCAR 2001 was full of ups and downs, featuring one of NASCAR’s biggest tragedies with the death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. However, the Cracker Barrel 500 which took place a month after is likely the best example of how parity in NASCAR makes for an adrenaline-fueled race. When was the last time five drivers had a legitimate chance with only 8 laps to go? Nothing comes to mind immediately but its obvious contention amongst drivers is a key ingredient in a NASCAR recipe.

The worst part about being within an exceptional season of NASCAR is you don’t know it until afterward. Pay attention to this upcoming 2022 NASCAR season starting on February 20th and correlate the events that follow with what you just read. We believe that this season will certainly be one for the record books so be sure to not miss out!