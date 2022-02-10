Overview of the Formula-1 betting market in 2022

Formula 1 is the most prestigious open-wheel car racing competition in the world. This sport is quite popular, so many betting companies widely represent it. This review will consider the features of betting on this sport in 2022.

F1 Betting options

There are many betting options in Formula 1. The most popular of them are the following types, which most bookmakers have:

⦁Stage winner (winning of an individual driver)

⦁Season Winner is a bet on the driver who scores the most points in Grand Prix.

⦁Constructors’ Championship Winner – Here, players bet on the team whose pilots will score the most points for the entire season.

In addition to the above, there are also less popular offers: for example, a bet on which of the team’s pilots will take a higher place at the end of each stage; the top-3 bet is a bet that a particular rider will be in the top 3; qualifying winner – bet on the pilot who means the race from the first place on the grid.

There are other betting options, which you can find on the Internet.

Bet on the favorite

Betting on the outcome of a Formula 1 race is one of the most popular options among users. There are rates both before and during the season – from March to December. During this time, the main favorite becomes the winner on most of the tracks. The essence of this type of betting is that before each Grand Prix, you need to bet on the same athlete – the leading contender for the title of world champion.

Most often, bookmakers offer good odds for the winner of the stage – about 2.00. And if the favorite does not come first, then the bet on him needs to be doubled at the next step.

The peculiarity of the Formula 1 competition is that the entire competition period is divided into three days:

Friday

On Friday, there is free practice – the pilots and teams spend two hours and a half sessions that help them assess the track and better prepare for it.

Saturday

Saturday is traditionally the day of classification – on this day, the pilots drive fast laps: in the end, the one that showed the best time will start earlier in the final race.

Sunday

Sunday is the primary race. The number of laps completed on the track may vary, but the main task of the athletes is to overcome more than 305 kilometers. The only exception is the only track in the world in Monaco (where the Monaco Grand Prix takes place), the length of which is only 250 kilometers. She is the slowest.

Season 2022

The 73-1 Formula 1 World Championship will be held in the 2022 season. The Dutch driver Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) is currently the World Drivers’ Champion. And the current champion among constructors is the Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team – in the previous season, they became the champion for the eighth time in a row.

Starting from the 2022 season, Formula 1 will have updated technical regulations. The rules have been slightly changed to make it easier for cars to fight on the track.

2022 season participants:

Constructors

⦁ Alfa Romeo (Alfa Romeo F1 Team Orlen)

⦁ AlphaTauri (Team Scuderia AlphaTauri)

⦁ Alpine (Alpine F1 Team)

⦁ Aston Martin (Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant team)

⦁ Ferrari (Scuderia Ferrari team)

⦁ Haas (Uralkali Haas F1 Team)

⦁ McLaren (McLaren F1 Team)

⦁ Mercedes (Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team)

⦁ Red Bull (Red Bull Racing team)

⦁ Red Bull Racing (Williams Racing team)

Among the drivers for the presented teams will be: Valtteri Bottas (Finland), Zhou Guangyu (China), Pierre Gasly (France), Yuki Tsunoda (Japan), Fernando Alonso (Spain), Esteban Ocon (France), Sebastian Vettel (Germany), Lance Stroll (Canada), Charles Leclerc (Poland), Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spain), Nikita Mazepin (Russia), Mick Schumacher (Germany), Daniel Riccardo (Australia), Lando Norris (Great Britain), Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain), George Russell (Great Britain), Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Nicholas Latifi (Canada) ) and Alexander Albon (Thailand).

F1 Betting market

The list of the most popular F1 top betting sites consists of:

⦁ Betfair – this popular bookmaker offers users a good selection of F1 sub-markets, many tips, and news about the season and also provides the most complete selection of bets on this sport.

⦁ The next bookmaker which you may choose for betting is Betfred. This company has plenty of Formula-1 popular betting markets with competitive odds, live streaming on a given race, and offers a good bonus system and a bonus code for players – you may bet £10 and get £60 in free bets.

⦁ The third bookmaker on our list is 888sport. This bookmaker offers the best odds and a £30 free bet for their customers, has a good variety of sub-markets, and provides a variety of betting options, from which each player can choose what he likes.

⦁ A well-known company William Hill is also included in our list of bookmakers. At William Hill’s website, you may find live odds for Formula-1, a good variety of betting options, prop bets for Grand Prix, race winner bets, and it also offers double the £15 free bet.

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is worth noting that the Formula 1 race has always been and remains a commercial sport – through an online betting experience, you can earn good money here if you know a few rules. Before placing bets, experts advise checking F1 statistics in several bookmakers and betting sites, as well as studying reliable sources on the Internet and doing sports betting comparisons. This information will help you choose the right odds for betting on F1. In addition, it is essential to read the announcements of the races – to suggest a possible development of events.

You should also check the weather on the day of the race in advance – it can seriously affect the outcome of the race. And two more important factors are the starting position of the rider and the lap time. Information about a rider’s starting position can help you determine which rider is more likely to perform well.

Lap times need to be known to suggest how well a driver or team is responding to the track and its conditions in preparation for a race.