Cars are not cheap to buy and certainly aren’t cheap to run, so if you have one, then it makes sense to keep it in good order. It doesn’t have to take long, and not only could it prolong the lifespan of your vehicle, but also help to keep you and your family safe on the roads.

Here are 5 effective ways to keep your car in tip-top condition.

Don’t run out of fuel

If you regularly run on fumes, then it’s a habit you need to break. As well as putting yourself in a situation where you could end up stranded at any time, running on an almost empty tank is not great for your engine.

Wherever possible, fill up before your fuel warning indicator light comes on but if that isn’t feasible, then make a point of doing so as soon as you remember (and before it runs out entirely.)

Check your oil

Your car will only run smoothly if all its parts are well lubricated, so it’s important to make sure your oil levels don’t deplete and an oil change is carried out when necessary. Over time, they can reduce to well below minimum recommended levels, so you must check this every month or two and fill it up as necessary.

If you aren’t sure how to check, there are loads of tutorials online, or if you don’t mind paying for the service, your local garage should be able to help.

Extended warranty

If your vehicle’s original warranty has almost expired, an extended warranty is a great way to ensure that any repairs are investigated and remedied. It is, however, crucial to check the level of cover being offered and read the small print.

It’s also a good idea to research the worst extended auto warranty companies so that you know what to look out for and which to avoid.

Keep your car clean

If you want your car to continue looking nice both inside and out, then you need to put in some effort. There are loads of specialty car shampoos and cleaners on the market these days, so you won’t have any trouble finding what you need. Many come with built-in wax, while others offer a streak-free, professional finish.

For the car interior, it’s worth investing in a good car vac if you don’t already have one. Upholstery, in particular, can get pretty grubby and dirty, especially if you have kids, so it should help to keep it in decent shape.

Check your tires

Your tires are one of the most fundamental parts of your vehicle, particularly when it comes to safety. If your treads and wearing down or your tires need inflated, it could be a recipe for disaster, so don’t cut any corners when it comes to tire maintenance. Check your treads, switch to winter tires during the colder months where necessary, and have your tires replaced as and when needed. The better the condition of your tires, the less risk of being involved in an accident.