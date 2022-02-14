64th Annual DAYTONA 500 COMPLETELY SOLD OUT!

Ticket Options Remain for Other Exciting Events at The World Center of Racing as Part of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth, Feb. 15-20; 65th Annual DAYTONA 500 Scheduled for Feb. 19, 2023

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Feb. 14, 2022) – NASCAR’s incredible momentum entering 2022 was showcased again today as Daytona International Speedway announced that the 64th running of the DAYTONA 500, set for this Sunday, Feb 20, is a complete sellout.

All reserved frontstretch seating, RV camping, UNOH Fanzone admissions and hospitality options are no longer available for this year’s Great American Race, which will feature NASCAR’s anticipated ‘Next Gen’ car. The green flag will fly at 2:30 p.m. ET (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). However, there are still plenty of exciting ways to experience the pageantry of Speedweeks Presented By AdventHeath.

Those opportunities include DAYTONA 500 practice (Tuesday, Feb. 15) and Busch Light Qualifying (Wednesday, Feb. 16) and the Bluegreen Vacations Duel qualifying races (Thursday, Feb. 17) for the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the NextEra Energy 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Friday, Feb. 18), and a Saturday doubleheader (Feb. 19) with the Lucas Oil 200 Driven By General Tire ARCA Menards event and the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. For ticket information, log onto www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP.

“What an incredible way to begin Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth by announcing that we have completely sold out of the NASCAR Cup Series season-opening DAYTONA 500,” said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. “Our sport is as captivating as ever and we are riding some great momentum from the 2021 season, and the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. We are so thankful to the fans who have reserved their place in what will be yet another history-making event at The World Center of Racing. For those who can’t attend the DAYTONA 500, there are still chances to attend other one-of-a-kind racing events that makes up Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth.”

Speedweeks Presented By AdventHealth officially kicks off today with the NASCAR Hauler Showcase at ONE DAYTONA from 5-7 p.m. The event is open to the public and is scheduled to feature approximately 40 brightly-colored, massive 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers that take each team’s race cars and equipment to NASCAR venues across the country.

In addition to Tuesday’s opening practice sessions (5:05 p.m. & 6:35 p.m.) for the NASCAR Cup Series and the ‘Next Gen’ cars, noted Country music artist Rodney Atkins will take to the UNOH Fanzone stage at 8:00 p.m. All infield campers and GEICO West Lot campers will be able to attend for free while others – who are not camping guests – can buy a ticket for just $20 per person, gaining access to the UNOH Fanzone for both Atkins’ concert and the Cup Series Practices.

The 65th Annual DAYTONA 500 is scheduled for February 19, 2023 (subject to change). For more information on the 2023 Great American Race, visit www.DAYTONA500.com.

